Golf: Tickets to Portugal up for grabs at Windsor

A trip for Portugal for the top three pairs will be up for the taking as a field of 70 golfers from various clubs in the country converge on the par 72 Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on Friday for the 2023 Grand Finale.

The 35 pairs are made from the top four pairs, best ladies pair or mixed pair, who qualified during the seven national qualifying events held across the country from early this year.

They will fight it out for the a trip to the Royal Obidos Spa and Golf resort, and at the Bom Sucesso resort in Portugal from November 6 to 10 for the World International Pairs grand finale.

This year’s qualifying events were held at Muthaiga, Nyahururu, Kericho, Great Rift Valley Resort, Nakuru, and the last one at Vet Lab Sports Club last weekend.

This is the fourth time that Kenya is participating in the International Pairs from the start in 2019. Seven pairs from Kenya have since participated in the fully paid trip to the World Grand Finale.

They include Kiambu’s Michael Karanga and Steve Kiaro, long hitter James Kamenchu and Anthony Murage among others.

In 2022, the pair of Chand Shah and Kush Shah finished as runner ups in the World Finals, just one point from the winners Johannes Damon and Hylton Villet of Namibia.

James Kamenchu, Erick Mutai and Julius Rono are part of the field seeking another chance to qualify for the exciting, friendly and hugely prestigious event.

Other pairs to watch will be that of Kiambu’s Elvis Muigua and Karen’s Terra Saidimu, who won the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort qualifying event three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, back at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, over 100 players will be battling it out in the last qualifying leg of the 2023 NCBA Bank golf series, where the best overall gross, men, ladies and junior winners will book a trip to Sigona Golf Club for the grand finale later this year.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “We are excited to be heading back to Great Rift for the 13th event in our 2023 calendar. The course's breath-taking views and challenging layout promise an exciting competition for both participants and spectators, and we are, therefore, looking forward to the event.”

Weekend Golf Fixtures

Windsor

Friday; 2023 International Pairs Golf series grand finale; 10:00 P. Waiyaki / X. Iraki, B. Kalya / E. Keter; 10:10 P. Mbagaya / J. Mwaniki, J. Kibet / M. Maiyo; 10.20 F. Wagura / R. Njui, D. Biegon / C. Keter; 10.30 G. Mburu / J. Kamenchu, R. Kibugi / J. Gathu; 10:40 C. Macharia / B. Waikwa, I. Ngetich / J. Chebon; 10:50 J. Koskei / M. Koskei, S. Oburu / E. Akinyi; 11:00 P. Gichuki / L. Margaret, R. Keter / R. Bii; 11:10 J. Wanjeri / S. Hiuko, E. Koech / E. Koech; 11:20 L. Jebichii / E. Jepchumba, B. Kiraithe / K. Njoroge; 11:30 E. Mutai / J. Rono, N. Sheikh / N. Kurji; 11:40 B. Rotich / C. Langat, G. Gathumbi / J. Nderitu; 11:50 T. Saidimu / E. Muigua, N. Koech / I. Kuto; 12:00 J. Kamau / S. Mwangi, L. Wanjau / P. Njingo; 12:10 P. Abira / D. Odhiambo, G. Mutai / K. Mutai; 12:20 G. Munene / J. Mugo, P. Sang / K. Biegon; 12:30 C. Kinuthia / G. Karuku; D. Ndungu / H. Njoroge; 12:40 N. Kiunjuri / K. Kuria, A. Korir / S. Chepkwony; 12:50 P. Cheruiyot / A. Cheruiyot, J. Marucha / T. Osoro; 13:10 K. Macharia / K. Macharia, N. Nderitu / N. Nderitu; 13:20 F. Wahome / N. Koigi, F. Maiyo / L. Soo; 13:30 R. Maisuria / H. Hussein, P. Mwatha / S. Mwatha;

Ruiru



Saturday: The Legendary Golfers Day: First Tee: 6:30 M Nzomo, E Waithaka, J Mathenge, E Waithaka; 6:40 G Wachira, J Kariuki, S Mbochi, T John; 6:50 Suleiman K, J P Muraguri, M Kimotho, Fr Gaitho; 7:00 G Ndungu, C Njoroge, S Kingara, M Kimotho; 7:10 L Obonyo, J Kimani, S Kingori, M Njuguna; 7:20 D Muiruri, E Wachira, J Wangari, A Kimani; 7:30 L Munene, K Wandera, R Kamau, E Njau ; 7:40 B Ndumu, J Wachira, B Ngima, M Nyaga ; 7:50 D Geita, A Mburi, B Kanyi, A Miru; 8:00 F Kinyanjui, J Sirai, G Wamae, J Ngugi; 8:10 N Gachoka, D Kemunto, A Monari, P Nuthu; 8:20 M Kamanu, L Koki, J Macharia, G Wandera ; 8:30 W Kimondo, A Kimondo, F Kinge, J kimanzi; 8;40 Sponsor X 4 ; 10:40 M Mbue, W Kebuchi, E Moki, J Theuri; 10:50 S Njenga, J Njenga, F Kungu, J Gitau; 11;00 R Nyambura, A Theuri, Ano, Ano ; 11:10 M Gichugu, D Kariithii, L Maina; 11:20 Sponsor x 4; 11:30 A Nderitu, J Mworia, J Mwai, S Ndirangu; 11:40 L Kwendo, R Kagio, Ano, Ano; 11:50 J Mureithi, J Waweru , M Kenji, J G Mwangi; 12:00 J Kambo, J G Mwangi, M Kenji, J Wahome; 12:10 J Kilonzo, G Wabuti, Sophie N; 12:20 Maj Mwaura, R Mwaura, J Kanari, Mary K ; 12:30 A Machocho, A K Ndungu, K Wangondu, J Boro; 12:40 Sponsor x 4; 12:50 Sponsor x 4; 13:00 K WATUIKA, J Muendo, F Karugu, K Maina; Tenth Tee: 6:30 R Mukami, A Wamahia, C Njeru, L Maina ; 6:40 S K Nyingi, I Githinji, P M Mwangi, I Kamutu; 7:00 Jinnel M, L Wangeci, N Wambaire, Flaciah G; 7:10 G Keru, R Njuguna, A Kanyori, P Nuthu; 7:20 E Mwiti, D Kanyi, S Muiruri, P Kiogora ; 7:40 M Kinyua,M Nganga, Ano; 7:50 J Muendo, E Njagi, K Waituika, L Mwaura; 8:00 Suleiman K, E Kariuki, M Kibera, C Gitonga; 8:10 J Kahi, A Bosire, E Murunga, Jimm K; 8:20 K Wandera, J P Muraguri, M Murigi, B Waweru; 8:30 J Kanari, N Mwaura, B Kanyi, G Njuguna; 8:40 E Ndegwa, J Ngambi, M Ndegwa, C Musungu; 10:30 C Kamari, J Rwambo, Sponsor x 2; 10:40 E Njau, D Wahome, M Korir; 10:50 C Kamari, N Njogu, J Rwambo; 11:00 M Karimi, A Wamahia, J Wangombe, J Chege ; 11:10 S Muiruri, P Kiogora , I Nguku, H Mwaura;11:20 William K, B Waweru, Sammy M, L Nganga; 11:30 J Kambo, J G Mwangi, J Wahome, M Kenji; 11:40 E Maina, E Gakuya, A Ngugi, K Berenju ; 11:50 D Watunu, T Mwaura, M Chege, P Kariri; 12:00 Winnie K, Margaret K, P Ngugi, T Kamunya ; 12:10 J Mathenge, Grace W, Dr R T Kamau, J Ndirangu; 12:20 E Ngugi, C Kamene, S Mukururi, P Karobia; 12:30 P Ngunjiri, J Njogu, D Muturi,, C Muchoki; 12:40 D Waruinge, A K Ndungu, A Machocho, K Wangondu; 12:50 W Theuri, B Ogwayo, S Simiyu J Ngugi:



Nakuru