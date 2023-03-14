Golf: Stella Njoroge steals show at Thika Greens

High handicap Stella Njoroge carded an excellent 45 points, beating men winner John Ngugi on countback to claim the overall prize during the Genesis Tee Off tournament at the Thika Greens Golf Resort over the weekend.

Taking the Ladies top prize was Lucy Ngugi on 44, same as guest winner Benta Khanili. The two nines went to Geoffrey Korir on 23 and Edwin Cherop with 22 points. Wilfred Gichovi emerged the subsidiary winner with 38 points, while the Lady subsidiary winner was Jenn Muthoni on 47 points.

Taking the longest drive for men was Sammy Mulama, while the Ladies winner was Benta Khanili. The nearest to pin award winners were Murangiri Njeru and Ann Kanyori, while E. Kariuki won the Piga Mingi prize with a score of 18 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Mombasa, the pair of Dhanji Pindolia and Hitendra Halai posted 45 points to win the Men and Ladies Greensomes event after beating the pair of Joseph Kaguru and David Kimathi on countback.

Coming home third was the pair of Martin Ombura and Tom Soigwa on 41 points. In the Guests category, Raju Kunyerji and Riaan Lakhani won with 29 points.

In the Ladies section, Lynette Oketch and Divinah Ongaki carded 39 points to win ahead of Florence Karimi and Betty Bundotich on 38 points, with Truphena Oyaro and Joyce Kamau finishing third on 37 points.

The Guests winners were Venturini and Vanda Harries on 40, one better than Naomi Wambui and Caroline Mokaya on 39 points. The Caddies prize went to the pair of Redemtha Wayua and Carren Akoth on 35 points. The tournament attracted a field of 128 players.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Michael Kimotho returned net 66 playing off handclap 26 to win the January monthly mug by one shot from Amos Muthigani, while Catherine Wambui emerged the Lady winner on 75 nett, ahead of Mary Wangeci on 79 nett.

The nines went to Dominic Mathu on 32 and Jacob Kambo who carded 32 nett. The Division two lady winner was Rahab Njuguna on 71 and the men winner was Peter Nuthu on 63 nett, with Paul Mwangi claiming the guest prize after returning 72 nett.

At Nyanza Golf Club, Ramesh Karia carded 39 points to win the Kenya Pipeline Corporation golf tournament, while junior golfer Dennis Kipruto was the men winner with a score of 36 points after beating Ameet Shah on countback.

Taking the Ladies first prize was Joyce Osike with 35, followed in second place by Tabitha Ojwang on 33 points.