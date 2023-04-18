Golf: South Africa stay top as Kenyans struggle

In Kigo, Uganda

Defending champions South Africa Tuesday remained at the top on Day Two of the All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, with Kenya down in eighth position at the close of play.

During the second round of the event which has attracted 14 countries, the South African boys team, which started the day by finishing their first round matches, posted a total of 209 gross for a two rounds total of 426 gross.

Jack Buchanan rolled birdies on the first, fifth, eighth, 10th and a hole in one at the 11th. He then added a birdie at the 13th and 17th against bogeys on the sixth, ninth and 12th for the day’s 69.

Amilkar Bhana birdied the second, ninth, 14th and 15th and dropped a shot at the 13th to finish on two under par 70. Another score for the team came from Keagan Crosbie, who had four birdies and two bogeys to contribute to his team’s lead.

“Today the situation was better than Monday, as I was able to play well compared to the first round," said Bhana. Following South Africa in second place though 41 shots behin is Egypt with a total of 467.

Two of their players, Mohamed Abouelela and Taymour Yabie carded two over par 74 each, while the third score of 86 was posted by Mohammed Rabie.

Hosts Uganda dropped to third place with a total of 742, five shots better than Zambia.

Zambia finished fifth on 479, while Tunisia and Namibia tied in sixth place on 484.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Krish Beiju Shah made birdies on the third, fifth and 17th, though he made four bogeys to wind up the day on five over par 77, a shot better than Lee Kimathi, while Mikael Kihara and the team captain both posted 83.

In the girls' section, the South African girls led by Kyra van Kan on 69, posted a total of 293 to lead Zimbabwe by 27 shots, while Kenya dropped to third place on 336 and Uganda fourth on 340.

A total of 11 countries have brought girls teams in the event being sponsored by Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland, Speke Resort, Pinnacle Security Resort, Hass Petroleum, Pepsi, and Lake Victoria Serena.