Golf's finest chase PGA crown at windy Kiawah

Ian Poulter of England plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on May 17, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Photo credit: Sam Greenwood | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Seventh-ranked Rory McIlroy, coming off a victory two weeks ago at Quail Hollow, won the 2012 PGA at Kiawah by eight strokes and seeks his first major title since taking the fourth of his career at the 2014 PGA.
  • The 32-year-old Northern Ireland star was out in shorts on Monday, joining other contenders in testing the greens and chipping areas around the holes.

Kiawah Island, United States

