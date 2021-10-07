Golf preview: Kiambu hosts Lady Captain’s Prize

Action shifts to the Kiambu Golf Club where Lady Captain Margaret Mwai will host the 2021 Lady Captain’s Prize tournament this weekend.

Mwai started playing golf nine years ago, and served in the club’s management committee first as director before becoming the vice lady captain and eventually the Lady Captain this year.

Besides club members, Mwai has also invited a number of guests bringing the field to 150 players.

"I am looking forward to an excellent weekend at Kiambu where some fabulous prizes will be at stake for those who will manage to return good scores," she said.

The event will be sponsored by Coca Cola and friends of the Lady Captain and will be part of Saturday’s event which comes after Wednesday’s curtain-raiser also supported by the lady captain.

Being a lady captain’s prize, the event has in all attracted 58 ladies out of the field of 150 who were listed to play where among the local ladies out to clinch the title, will be Joyce Wanjiru, former ladies golf union chairman Phyllis Kimbo, and current KLGU chairman Sarah Hoare, as well as Muthaiga’s Rosemary Mkok among many others.

Meanwhile, the chase for points towards the 2021 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) golf series Order of Merit, now shift to Thika Sports Club for the annual Winston Churchill Cup golf tournament, one of the oldest national events in the country.

The event which comes a week after the Tea Fields Trophy in Kericho where Kiambu’s Michael Karanga bounced back to form to claim the title after beating the long hitting Adel Balala from Nyali Golf and Country Club by a total of 13 shots to remain at the top of the points in the KAGC series Order of Merit.

At the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course, Captain Joe Mboya hosts the Captain’s Prize golf tournament.

The event, being sponsored by Masai Cables and friends, brings Mboya’s two-year stint as the captain of the club. He served as vice captain for three years before taking over the captainship from Musembi Katuku.

“I have done my bit, and I am winding up a happy man looking at what we have been able to do, and I must thank the membership of the club for their great support. Machakos Golf Club is now one of the most sort after clubs in the country’’ said Mboya.

The Saturday event with a field of 150 golfers, will be preceded by a juniors competition and an 18- hole curtain raiser club night on Friday, while a caddies tournament will take place on Tuesday.