Golf preview: Kiambu hosts Lady Captain’s Prize

Kiambu Golf Club's Joyce Wanjiru of Red Team tees off from the 18th hole during the Eileen Belcher Trophy Ladies Tournament on April 15, 2018 at Muthaiga Golf Club. Wanjiru will take part in the the 12th edition of the Mountain Classic, a popular tournament at Kiambu Golf Club this weekend.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwai started playing golf nine years ago, and served in the club’s management committee first as  director before becoming the vice lady captain and eventually the Lady Captain this year.
  • Besides club members, Mwai has also invited a number of guests bringing the field to 150 players.

Action shifts to the Kiambu Golf Club where Lady Captain Margaret Mwai will host the 2021 Lady Captain’s Prize tournament this weekend.

