Golf: Old Cambrians get the better of Laibons

At the just-concluded Old Cambrians Society Charity Golf Day, dubbed “The Standard Chartered Uttermost Challenge, the Old Cambrians, rose from the ashes, resilient, if you fail, try again, focus, perseverance diligence, to win the return match against their rivals, the Laibons, in the 10th edition of the old Nairobi School and Lenana School students Golf Derby at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The Old Cambrians won with a score of 472 against 462 to avenge the recent defeat by the Laibons at Karen Country Club a month ago.

The Old Cambrians squad was anchored to the podium by the overall Old Cambrian winner Joe Muganda who posted 40 points and in turn beat, another Old Cambrian George Omwandho also on 40 points.

The Laibons were anchored by Salim Bwika on 34 points and Moi Lemoshira on 33.

There was also a tree growing ceremony at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, and donations of trees to the two teams.

Increased scholarships

In his remarks, Standard Chartered Bank Chief Executive Officer Kariuki Ngari, himself an Old Cambrian, lauded the efforts of the alumni in giving back to the institutions that played a principal role in producing the crop of professionals in society.

“There are far more opportunities and avenues to give back. Standard Charted as the title sponsors felt that the event met it's billing in collaboration with all the sponsors and welcomed more sponsors to join in subsequent events to ensure the lesser fortunate can benefit from a larger Old Cambrians Society Bursary Fund,” he said.

Captain Yassin Awale and the chairman, Leonard Mudachi, lauded the support from other alumni and most importantly, the Laibons, for their participation in bringing the numbers to 167 players for the event.