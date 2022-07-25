Golf: Okwara wins Mulembe tourney, Kisia tops NCBA series

Handicap 22 John Okwara was in his best form during Friday’s Mulembe Golf tournament at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course as he posted an impressive score of 41 points to clinch the overall title.

He won by three points from men winner Elijah Mbole, who had carded 38 points. Mbole however won on countback from former Mulembe and Limuru Country Club captain Fred Ikana, who had also posted 38 points playing off handicap 16.

In third place was Edwin Obuya on 37, while Doris Kinght also on 37 clinched the ladies top prize ahead of Joyce Wafula on 35 and Carol Okara who carded 34 points.

Taking the top prize in the guests category was Sharma Kushgra with a brilliant score of 42, winning by one point from Shashwat Haris, while Sankale Kantai was third with 40 points.

Taking the longest drive awards were Fred Ikana and Doris Night, while Anthony Njenga and Mercy Nyanchama claimed the nearest to pin titles.

At Royal Nairobi, lady golfer Lucy Kisia carded 42 points to top the leaderboard at the end of the play to claim the Division One title in the NCBA Golf Series.

The handicap 22 player shrugged off stiff competition from Fridah Shiroya, who carded 40 points to claim the runner-up position.

In Division Two category, handicap 24 Fred Obwora’s 40 points were enough to earn him the top honours ahead of Simaloi Mbeya carded a round of 43 points. He beat handicap Kalee Maleli who posted 41 points to emerge second.

Meanwhile, handicap 19 Lydia Mokaya produced 40 points to emerge the winner in the Ladies Category.

At the same time, Kimani Gicheru posted an impressive 35 points to claim the bragging rights among the juniors, beating second-placed Wambugu Ikinu by a single point.

The nines went to Duncan Kivuitu and Lucas Oluoch each having carded 22 points.

“We have witnessed great golfing display today which is something we are proud of. The tournament is only just getting competitive and there are some really exciting times ahead for everyone involved in this series,” said NCBA Group Director for Asset Finance, Lennox Mugambi.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, Mercy Nyanchama fired gross 79 to win the overall prize in the Railway Ladies Open where Faith Ontune won the A division with 85 gross, while the B division title went to Millicent Mello on 98.

The C division winner was Terry Nganga on 40 points, while Belinda Wanjiru came second in the A division on 91 gross and finishing second in B was Bernice Ng’inja on 100.

The nett winner in A division was Nancy Kariuki on 75 nett, and Ruth Mwende emerged the winner in B division with nett 72.

Summarised Weekend Golf Results;

At Kericho; Usiku Sacco by Cherop Golf Day; Overall winner Dalveer Hunjan 42, Men: David Korir 39, Lady Joyce Cherotich 37, Betty Ngeny 35. Division one- Ezekiel Koech 34, 2. Bernard Chepkwony 35, 3. Ken Biegon 40, Junior- Manraaj Chadha 36 pts, Nines; Leonard Koech 20, Parminder Hunjan 19.

At Ruiru; June Monthly Mug; Men- Christopher Kiai 70 nett, George Karuku 71, Lady- Jane Mwaura 76, Lucy Kwendo 78, Guest- Michael Cheruyoit 67 nett, Gross Ben Omondi 74 gross.