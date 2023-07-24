Golf: Ng’etich, Chebon win International pairs qualfiers in Kericho

The pair of Kericho Club captain Ignatius Ng’etich and Joel Chebon produced an impressive score 45 points to emerge top in a field of 44 pairs in the International Pairs qualifying round at Kericho Golf Club over the weekend.

It was however stiff competition between the winners and the pair of Seth Oburu and Elizabeth Wambi from Nyanza Golf Club, Kisumu, who carded 44 points to settle for the runners up position.

Nandi Bears Club’s Lydia Jebichii and Eileen Jepchumba finished third on 43 points having beaten the pair of Moses Tanui of Eldoret Club and Romy Sandhu of Nyanza Golf Club on countback.

Meanwhile, William Kirui and Raymond Bii of Kericho Club posted 42 points to beat the pair of David Biegon and Charles Langat and Patrick Cheruiyot and Leonard Koech on countback to take the fifth slot. The top five pairs secured slots to the Grand Finale to be held on September 1.

The top prize for the grand finale will be a fully paid trip to Portugal for the world finals from November 6 to 10 at the Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort and Bom Sucesso Resort. Kenya will be represented by the top three pairs during the Grand Finale at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The next event in the series is set for the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort Naivasha on July 29.

Other qualifying events are set for Nyali Golf and Country Club (August 5), Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club (August 12), Nakuru Golf Club (August 19) and Vet Lab Sports Club (August 26).

Kabete Junior Open Challenge Cup

At Vet Lab Sports Club, 18-year-old Mikael Kihara emerged the boys' overall champion in the 72 hole Kabete Junior Open Challenge Cup. Playing off handicap three, Kihara posted rounds of 80,73, 74 and 80 for a total of 307 gross.

Taking the girls' title with an aggregate of 327 gross was another Vet Lab junior Belinda Wanjiru, who had started with 84 and 83 gross in the first two rounds, before carding 79 and 81 in the closing rounds.

Taking the 17 to 18 years' title was Dhruv Kavia of vet Lab on 327 gross, winning well ahead of Muthaiga’s Mukundi Muthusi on 339, while Karen’s Mugambi Kimathi was third on 415 gross.

In the Boys' 15 to 16 age category, Royal Nairobi’s Kimani Gicheru posted 338 gross to win ahead of Leo Gitonga of Limuru on 384. Finishing third on 385 was Manaav Shah of Vet Lab.

In the 13 to 14 years age group, Karen Country Club’s Match Play champion Nathan Mwangi topped the list with an impressive score of 318 gross, winning well ahead of Mitansh Thacker of Royal on 338, while Tsevi Soni of Windsor was third on 343.

In the 10 to 12 years group, Justin Ngeera of Vet Led led the way with a score of 360 gross, three shots better than Amar Shah of Windsor, while in third place was Jeff Kivi of Golf Park 415. The event, which is part of the Vet Lab’s forthcoming 100 years celebrations, attracted 25 boys and nine girls.

At Nyeri Golf Club on Saturday, Moses Muthoki carded 41 points to top the prize list in the KCB East Africa Golf Tour. Stephen Wambugu emerged the men winner on 39 points and the lady winner was Perister Gaitho also on 39 points.

Meanwhile, taking the team prize was the team of Winny Waiganjo, Dr. S Thuo, Vincent Githinji, and Steven Gathara, who returned a combined score of 147 points ahead of Thomas Mundia, Samuel Kiragu, Francis Njoroge, and Joel Githanda who carded 134 points to finish second.

At the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club, John Odhiambo hit 76 gross to beat a field of 249 golfers to win the the ninth leg of the 2023 NCBA Golf Series, which attracted an impressive turnout of 249 golfers.

Taking home the men’s title was Joseph Oballa, playing off handicap seven, who carded 78 gross ahead of Paul Ichangi on 81 gross.

In the fiercely contested Ladies category, Diana Mbuba, playing off handicap seven, posted 80 gross to beat Njeri Onyango on countback.