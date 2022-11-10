Golf: Muthaiga hosts Lady Captain's Prize

It is the Lady Captain’s turn at the par Muthaiga Golf Club course this weekend, two weeks after the Chairman’s Prize was held.

And just like the Chairman’s Prize, Lady Captain Christine Ochola has managed to assemble over a dozen corporate sponsors to spice up her last major function before she calls retires.

Ochola has managed to assemble over a dozen corporates sponsors to spice up her last major function before she calls it a day.

Muthaiga members and guests of the Lady Captain as well as those from the sponsors, are once again in for a spectacular weekend.

A total of 264 players were listed to play in the two-day tournament whose first round is on Friday at the par 71 Muthaiga Course which has remained in its usual pristine condition.

Friday’s round will feature more guests and men while Saturday’s round will mostly be featuring the lady golfers and invited guests.

Ochola is grateful to all the sponsors led by title sponsor Absa and co-sponsors Qatar Airways.

In addition to the main sponsors, other corporate organisations supporting the tournament are Laxcon, KPC, Safaricom, Kenya Airports Authority(KAA), EABL, Total, Bata Shoe, Haco and friends of the Lady Captain.

“As I finish my tenure, I can’t turn a blind eye on the National Drought Disaster affecting millions of Kenyans. To this end, I am using this week to run an initiative through a partnership between Muthaiga Golf Club and Kenya Red Cross. We hope to raise one million shillings in cash and kind. I believe this will go along way in helping the vulnerable and affected families," added Ochola.

Teeing off for both Friday and Saturday is set for 6.30am where at least half of the field has been drawn.

With the 2022 golfing season coming to an end, a number of clubs are also staging their Captains events.

The century old Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya’s first golf club, will also stage the Lady Captain’s Prize, also a two-day event which has attracted a huge field over 250 players.

There, the lady Captain Nancy Karimi, is being supported by a number of corporate sponsors such as KK Security, Crown Paints, KenGen, Minet Insurance Brokers, Multichoice, Farmers Choice, EABL, KWAL, NCBA Bank, Peach Carsm Ongole Beef and members of the club.

“Since I took over as Lady Captain on November 24, last year, the ladies have had a vibrant year with two golf competitions every month," said Karimi, who has lined up 27 prizes to be won in the different categories.

Other Captain’s events will be at Karen and Vet Lab Sports Club, while Sigona Golf Club is hosting the annual Prime Bank Diwali Golf Tournament.