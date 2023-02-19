Golf: Mokaya, Chepkemboi win Royal Ladies Invitation tourney

The pair of Lydia Mokaya and Phillys Chepkemboi produced an impressive 60 points to claim the overall title during the Royal Ladies Invitation held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Saturday.

The winners beat the pair of Ivy Katee and C.Mokeira by two points, while finishing third in the event was the pair of Kathure Njoroge and M. Mwenda, who posted 56 points.

Juniors Cherono Kipkorir and Maryam Mwakitawa finished fourth on 53 points after beating the pair of W.Wanjaiya and A. Mubyendo on countback.

Completing the main prize list was the pair of Betty Maina and Cecilia Ayienda with a score of 52 points. In the subsidiary section, Penny Wambui won the longest drive, while claiming the nearest to pin was Mumbi Ngengi.

Down at the Coast, Victor Simbi posted nett 67 during Friday’s first round and 41 points on Saturday for a differential of 26 points to claim the overall prize in the Captain’s Prize (James Gitonga) at the Links Mombasa Golf Club course.

Coming home second was George Gachanja with 34 points after beating George Thama and Tola Amani on countback.

Taking the over gross title was Gurbux Singh, while William Kaguta and Henry Kamau won the first and second round gross. In the nett section, Sheel Dodhia won the first round nett on 71 and the round two winner was George Mokaya also on 71 nett.

Emerging the Ladies overall winner was Zaituni Mohammed with a differential of 35 points, beating Joyce Masai on countback, with Mwai Mariga taking the junior title on 27 points.

Sammy Mwangi Kamau took the Past Captain’s title on 44 and Charles Murumi was the guest winner with 45 points.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, handicap nine Parmenas Okemwa posted nett 67 to win the A division title in the February Mug with Steve Orinda, now playing off two, finished second on 70 and Eric Karuga coming home third on 73 nett.

The B division title went to Kenya Golf Union Chairman Njani Ndiritu, who carded an impressive 64 nett, playing off handicap 13. He beat Manny Shah by six shots, while in third place was Ken Monari on 72 nett.

In the C division, Eric Njunu beat Lukas Musembi and Ashish Khamar on countback with nett 67, with Shafik Dossaji winning the D division on 56 nett ahead of Narendra Hirani on 66 and third placed Benjamin Chamweno on 69.