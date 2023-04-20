Golf: Mixed fortunes for Kenyan juniors at African tourney

In Kigo, Uganda

Kenya boys' team, put up a brave fight in the final round of the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship, to jump to sixth place as South Africa retained the title by beating hosts Uganda with a big margin of 90 at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, Uganda.

Two members of the Kenyan boys' team Krish Shah and Lee Kimathi shot 74 and 75 while Mikael Kihara carded 77 for a grand team total of 956 gross. But back to the champions, its Amilkar Bhana who for the third day running shot two under par 70, while also bringing 70 was Keagan Crosbie, the top player in the team. Jack Buchanan fired one over par 73 for a team aggregate of 850.

Bhana played a clean front nine which included three birdies at the first and second at the ninth. He started the back nine with two back-to-back bogeys, recovered one at the 12th, dropped one soon after at the 13th but made three straight birdies from the 15th, to wind up on his third back-to-back 70. Crosbie made five birdies but against three bogeys.

Meanwhile, leading the attack for the home boys (Uganda) was Reagan Akena who shot one over par 73, while Juma Abiti added 76, one shot better than Ibrahim Ssemakula to wind up the tournament with 940 gross which also enabled them to qualify for the Toyota World Junior Championship along with winners South Africa.

Zambia was four shots behind in third place, while finishing fourth was Zimbabwe on 945 gross. On the other hand, Namibia carded a total of 953 gross to finish fifth just three shots better than the Kenyan boys where Krish Shah started the day with a two on the par four-first hole, picked up a bogey at the second and a triple at the par four-third, but was able to recover four more birdies two at the back nine for his 74.

Kimathi made a good number of pars with only one birdie coming at the eighth hole. The going was not however good for team captain Junaid Manji who concluded the tournament with an 84.

“I am very happy the boys and girls performed well in the final round. This course is obviously tough than any of our courses in Kenya, but I still believe we would have played better if we had like two more days of practice, it’s a good lesson for us,’’ said team coach John van Liefland.

Meanwhile, Tunisia finished a point better than Egypt in seventh place having posted a total of 964, just a shot better than Egypt. Mauritius was placed ninth while Tanzania, Malawi, Botswana and Gabon finished 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th respectively. Coming last was Cote D’Ivoire.

In the girls' section, the South African girls posted a total of 592 to win ahead of Zimbabwe on 634 and Kenya in third place with 662 gross. Channelle Wangari fired four over par 76 while Audrey Gachora carded 83 and Belinda brought 96.

They finished well ahead of Uganda who were fourth, while Tunisia was placed fifth, ahead of Zambia. In seventh place was Egypt followed by Mauritius, Botswana, Tanzania and Cote D’ivoire in that order.