Golf: Kenyan juniors post mixed results

In Kigo,Uganda

Kenya’s boys team remained in eighth place tied with Mauritius as defending champions South Africa maintained their lead going into the final round of the All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship at the par 71 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

During Wednesday's third round, Lee Kimathi shot seven over par 79 in the birdie-less round, which included bogeys on the second, sixth, a double on the par four ninth and a triple bogey seven at the par four-18th.

Of the other boys, Krish Beiju Shah carded 80, while the team captain Junaid Manji and Mikael Kihara posted 83 and 90.

For leaders South Africa, Jack Buchanan and Amilkar Bhana fired two under par each, while adding a one under par 71 was Jaden Deltel for a team score total of 637 gross.

The South Africans increased their lead from 27 shots to 72 ahead of Zimbabwe, who moved to second from fifth place with a three rounds total of 709 gross.

Leading the attack for the South Africans, Jack Buchanan picked up birdies on the first, fifth, eighth, ninth, 13th and 14th at the back nine, with only two bogeys on the fourth and 10th.

Bhana on the other hand birdied the second, eighth, ninth, 13th and 14th, but dropped shots on the sixth,10th and at the last hole to also finish on two under par 70.

The third contributor Jaden Deltel birdied the second hole, eagled the eighth and made two back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th, with two bogeys in each side for one under par 71. The fourth player, Keagan Crosbie, whose score did not count for the team aggregate, had posted 78.

Egypt dropped to third place with a total of 713 gross, just a shot better than hosts Uganda and Zambia, who tied in fourth place on 714. Namibia and Tunisia finished in sixth and seventh places on 718 and 721 gross.

In the girls' section where only 11 countries are being represented, South Africa also remained at the top of the leader board with a three rounds total of 444 gross, 32 shots ahead Zimbabwe, who remained in second place with a score of 476.

Kenya also maintained its third position with a score of 503 with Channelle Wangari having posted the day’s best score of 79, while Belinda Wanjiru carded 88.

Hosts Uganda are in fourth place with a score of 517 gross ahead of Tunisia, who were two shots better than sixth-placed Egypt.

Most players however complained about difficult pin positions which made some of them make three to four puts despite being on the greens in regulation.