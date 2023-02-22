Golf: KAGC opts for more 54 and 72 holes tournaments

Most of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) tournaments have now been upgraded to either 54 or 72 holes, according to the latest calendar of events for the 2023 series released Wednesday.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) tournament director Philip Otieno Ochola, who is also the union’s vice chairman, said the changes will give more Kenyan amateur golfers the opportunity to get World Amateur Rankings points.

“A big number of these events, especially those hosted by nine-hole golf courses, have been played over 36 which can only count towards the national team or Golfer of The Year rankings,’’ he said.

Like last year, this year’s calendar has 26 tournaments including the season opening Sigona Bowl that was held last month.

“This year, we have confirmations from all clubs apart from two of hosting of either 54 or 72 holes championships as opposed to the traditional 36 holes that were being hosted on the nine-hole courses.

“This adds value to the sponsorships that individual players get, improves their quality of play, and more so develops their resilience and mental ability to withstand pressure during competitions. The participating players will also have an opportunity to be included in the World Armature Golf Rankings (WAGR)’’ said Ochola.

Apart from having cash awards and allowing elite ladies to play in the KAGC events, the union has also received a letter from the chairman of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) John Wangai requesting participation of professional golfers and having separate purse money for KAGC events.