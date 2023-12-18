Golf: German Herter wins Mombasa Cement charity event

Lady golfer Natallia Herter, an upcountry member at Nyali Golf and Country Club, produced an unbeatable 44 points to emerge as the overall winner of the Mombasa Cement “Build for Generations’’ Charity golf tournament held on Saturday at Nyali Golf and Country Club Course.

Herter, who hails from Hanover and comes to Kenya regularly, said her victory was special as this was her first competition as a member at Nyali.

“I thank the Mombasa Cement for supporting the School. It is such a noble course and I am glad I was able to be part of it," said Herter, who was playing off handicap 54.

Youngster Andrew Wahome, playing off handicap three, claimed the gross title with a fine score of two over par 73 gross.

In the men’s section, Qayyum Shiraz carded 42 to take home the first prize in the event, which attracted a field of 162. Faried finished second with a fine score of 40 points, while Gladys Mueni emerged the lady winner with a score of 39 points.

Bruno Gerber led the seniors with a score of 39 points and Aydan Jamal clinched the junior title with 41 points. Gibson Chola carded 40 points to lead the eight Maweni juniors.

Shah Saj and Makena Mwige won the first and second nine on 24 and 23 points. The Charity event, which was in aid of Sahajanand Special School in Mtwapa area, was opened by the late President Mwai Kibaki in 2006.

It has over the years been sponsored by Mombasa Cement and Corrugated Sheets Limited, and has a large population of 3,000 kids with 1,500 having special needs.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Nyali Golf and Country Club Chairman Kamami Njoroge thanked Mombasa Cement for its great support to the special school.

“Today marks a very important day for Nyali members and invited guests courtesy of Mombasa Cement. Today’s competition was intended to raise funds for the special children at the Sahajanand Special School. I must thank all of you for turning up to support this noble need, but my most sincere appreciation goes to Mombasa Cement for taking the leading role," said Kamami.

The event also saw the opening of the Club’s ultra modern hanging rooms.

A total of Sh800,000 was collected through the golf event, though more money was yet to be accounted for.