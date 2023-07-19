Golf: Continental body expands its structure

In a bid to improve and improve governance on the continent, the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC) executive committee has set up technical and sustainability sub-committees.

In a press statement, Uganda-based AGC President Johnson Omollo said the technical sub-committee will have a three-man team headed by Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman Philip Ochola, assisted by Michael Mahachi of Zimbabwe and Chief Referee Abdellatif Elbachari from Morocco.

The committee will oversee and co-ordinate designated AGC tournaments specifically relating to conditions of play, enforcement of etiquette and rules of golf and their interpretation, and will also manage the scoring and the draw in North Africa.

