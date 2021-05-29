Golf clubs allowed to host competitions

Railway Golf Club's Samuel Njoroge in action at the Karen Country Club

Railway Golf Club's Samuel Njoroge in action at the Karen Country Club on March 19, 2021 during the second round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker. He carded a round of 3-under par 68, taking his total for the championship to two-under par 140; well within the cut.

Photo credit: Pool | Kenya Open

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Golf clubs must ensure handwashing facilities and alcohol-based hand sanitisers are readily available for all.

Outgoing Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman Ben Omuodo has said that clubs are allowed to organise official competitions but they must be held according to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

