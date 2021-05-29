Golf clubs allowed to host competitions

Outgoing Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman Ben Omuodo has said that clubs are allowed to organise official competitions but they must be held according to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

In a circular to golf club chairmen and captains affiliated to the KGU, Omuodo, whose term ended on Friday, said: “We write to advise on the resumption of golf competitions. In consultation with the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, we have reviewed the following protocols and direct that the resumption of golf competitions will only be allowed under strict adherence of the guidelines below.

“That all golf clubs must ensure that they conduct temperature screening and any person displaying high temperature must not be allowed into the premises. Any persons attending with any suspected Covid-19 symptoms should be handled as prescribed in the Ministry of Health guidelines."

“Golf clubs are encouraged to arrange for Covid-19 testing for their golfers, members of staff and caddies. All teams (players and support teams) representing the country must undergo testing and will have to submit a vaccination confirmation,” said the circular.

On the other hand, Omuodo said clubs must maintain a daily record of people entering the premises. He said that this will assist the Ministry of Health in contact tracing in the event of a reported case of infection.

He said that when clubs arrange local tournaments, they should use the “HowDidIDo” application for booking, and for those that don’t, they must be registered on arrival at the club. “HowDiDIDo” is the largest golfing network for golf statistics database for any golfer that is a member of a Club Systems International supported golf club.

Omuodo told clubs to communicate to their members the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.

“Signs and messages that create awareness on combating the spread of Covid-19 should be posted at visible stations, entrances, exits and notice boards. All members of staff must wear face masks. Clubs should conduct their prize presentation outdoors ,” he said.

Meanwhile, spectators will not be allowed and at the same time golf clubs must ensure handwashing facilities and alcohol-based hand sanitisers are readily available for all.

Clubs also have to appoint Covid-19 champions who will be responsible for responses on venue preparedness and related actions, ensure to clean and disinfect the frequently touched surfaces such as handrails, gates, and toilet doors.