Gitonga wins top prize at Ruiru course

Despite bogeying a number of shots in a rather tough day, Catherine Gitonga still managed to beat lady winner Esther Wanjiku and Susan Kanyora on countback, to claim the overall title during Lady Captain’s (Edith Ngugi) tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 23, Gitonga carded 17 in the first nine and 19 points at the back nine for a total of 36 points, same as Wanjiku, though Gitonga scored better at the last six holes.

On the other hand, Kanyora, playing off handicap 15, had a perfect first nine where she posted 20 points, but things did not work out well at the back nine, though she got away with 16 points to also finish on 36 points.

The top three players were a point better than Millicent Nduati, whose combination of 19 and 16 could only give her 35 to finish in third place in the ladies section. Salome Mwaura and Irene Wamoro took the nines with scores of 21 and 19 points.

The course however was rather easy for the men as Martin Kiambi, then playing off handicap 13, produced an impressive score of 40 points made up of 18 points in the first nine with a superior 22 back nine scores to claim the top prize, with Dr. J. Njagu on 38 points finishing second, just two points better than third placed Willy Kagicha who took the third prize.

Former Club chairman Ndungu Mwaura took the first nine on 20 points and the second nine went to Jesse Ndegwa on 22 points.

The day was certainly better and bright for Bernard Wachiuri, who posted consistently 22 points in each nine for an amazing 44 points to emerge the overall guest winner, winning well ahead of Fr. Dominic Muturi on 39 and further ahead of J. Muchai on 38 for the third place.

For the lady guests, it was Veronica Muthiani who claimed the top prize with a fine score of 39 points, winning well ahead of Tabitha Mungai and Rachael Karuri on 33 points each.

Thika Sports Club’s Ndiga Kithae (Ketepa) was the leading sponsor with a low score of 31 and Isuzu’s Kim Nderitu was the second best sponsor on 25 same as Pacis Insurance’s Joyce Murigi.

One of the leading amateurs at Ruiru, Frank Munyuah won the men’s nearest to pin, while the ladies prize went to Esther Mworia and F. Kimanzi won the men’s longest drive prize, as Vet Lab’s Rosemary Olonde took the ladies prize.

Unfortunately, the Isuzu MuX worth Sh7.5 million, plus a one year comprehensive insurance cover for one, courtesy of Pacis Insurance, returned to the Isuzu East Africa showroom as no player came closer to scoring the hole in one.

This coming weekend Ruiru Sports Club will host the main Captain’s Prize (Thomas Mwaura) tournament.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, rising stars Audrey Gachora and Maryam Mwakitawa beat a field of more than 100 seasonal golfers to claim the overall title in the annual Muthaiga Ladies Invitation tournament sponsored by retired President Mwai Kibai.

The two juniors posted an impressive score of 42 points to beat the team of Mary Mbataru and J. Wambugu by one point.

Rosemary Mkok and her partner also on 41 points came home third, though also after a countback with the pair of Petty Kigwe and B.Kinyanjui.

Agnes Wanjiru and L. Waweru were fifth on 40 points, which was one better than the pair of Eva Njukia and Louisa Gitau, who took the sixth prize on 39 points.

The remaining three prizes were decided on countback with Dianne O’Connor and Phylis Kimbo taking the seventh prize as Grace Gakiria and M. Kimemia and Mary Maingi and Wanjiru Karume taking the eighth and ninth prizes respectively.

The two nines went to Beatrice Soy and J. Kimondo on 20 points and Regina Gachora and W. Gitonga on 22 points.

At Kitale Club, former club captain Stephen Malakwen Stephen Malakwen displayed awesome golfing skills to clinch the third leg of the NCBA Golf Series/

Playing off handicap 20, Malakwen posted an impressive 40 points, beating lady golfer Faith Chemutai, Dennis Flapan and Ben Chruiyot on countback.

In fifth place was William Muguima who posted 38 points.