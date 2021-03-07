Gitonga wins top prize at Ruiru course

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Playing off handicap 20, Malakwen posted an impressive 40 points, beating lady golfer Faith Chemutai, Dennis Flapan and Ben Chruiyot on countback.
  • In fifth place was William Muguima who posted 38 points. 

Despite bogeying a number of shots in a rather tough day, Catherine Gitonga still managed to beat lady winner Esther Wanjiku and Susan Kanyora on countback, to claim the overall title during Lady Captain’s (Edith Ngugi) tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course at the weekend.

