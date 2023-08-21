Gitonga wins NCBA golf series in Kitale

Home player Isaac Gitonga overcame a strong challenge from a field of 84 golfers to emerge the overall winner of the 12th leg of the 2023 NCBA Bank country-wide golf series at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course at the weekend.

Gitonga, who will now lead Kitale’s team to the NCBA golf series grand finale later on this year, shot an impressive 70 gross, beating men winner Philip Shiharsy by two shots.

Finishing second in the men’s category was John Thuo on 78 gross. Taking the ladies title was Phylis Kisuna on 93 gross, followed by Joseph Chesang who carded 105 gross.

In the nett category, Edwin Chessum emerged the winner with nett 71, while Josephine Njeri clinched the ladies title on 75 nett. A number of juniors also played in the event where Shelby Bungei led the way with 108 gross, with Aaron Kitur of Eldoret and Nandi Bears Club’s Faith Chemutai taking the longest drive titles. The prize for the nearest to pin went to Ken Matonya.

Speaking during the event, NCBA Bank Kitale Branch Manager, Gregory Florence said; “Part of the reason we hold this series is to meet with our customers and our clients’’.

Action now moves to the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort foe the 13th leg in the popular golf series.

At Nakuru Golf Club Rahul Maisuria and Hussein Hassanali took the overall slot in the International Pairs golf series.

They posted 46 points, to win ahead of Felix Maiyo and Leonard Soo on 45, while Nandi Bears Club’s Nelson Koech and Isaac Kuto were third on 44 points, one better than the pair of Gorrety Mutai and Kimeli Mutai from Nandi on 43 points, after a countback with Ben Rotich and Charles Langat.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Uganda Airlines golf tournament; Overall winner- Teresia Odoo 43 pts, Best Gross- William Kaguta 75 gross, Men winner- Sanjay Kotecha 40, cb Omar Kaingu Lewa 40, Sammy Mwangi Kamau 39. Lady winner- Jung Lee 39, cb Susan Stokes 39, Divinah Ongaki 34. Senior- Ijaz Sheikh 37, Junior- Aydan Jamal 41, Guest- Rose Mudibo 39. High Handicapper winner Joan Kimani 38. Nines- Dimple Mehta 23, Dinesh Soni 22

At Vet Lab Sports Club; Tononoka Golf Day- Overall winner Karoki Mathu 41, Victor Onyango 41, Men Winner- M. Gorassia 40, Kahuha Njoroge 40, Lady Winner- Jane Wokabi 39, Mercy Nyanchama 34, Guest- Adnan Zaidi 39, Caleb Kositany 37, Neer Shah 36. Junior- Kiunjuri Mathu 37,