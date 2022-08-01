Gicheru, Muthomi shine in Safaricom Junior event at Royal

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Mwathi Gicheru and Windsor’s Kanana Muthomi claimed the overall titles during the Sunday’s Safaricom Golf Tour junior event at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Gicheru posted an impressive 77 gross to claim the Boys' overall title, while Kanana Muthomi carded 40 points for the Girls' overall title.

"I am very excited to have played in this year's Safaricom Golf Tour. It means a lot to me to win this amazing trophy at my home course on the last leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour.

Related Kenya oust Uganda to win Victoria Cup Golf

I enjoyed it and I am thankful to Safaricom as there are not a lot of tournaments where one can get such amazing trophy awards. I struggled a little bit with my first nine, where I was a bit scared as I wasn't ready, but later I managed to better my scores in the second nine," said Gacheru.

The last junior tournament of the Safaricom Tour attracted 170 juniors, the highest turnout so far, with 74 juniors showing up for the golf clinic.

Meanwhile, taking the Boys' seven years and under was Ivan Kipyegon Kimutai, who had tied on 45 gross with Kai Henri Mukumbu.

Aarna Mengi emerged the winner of the Girls' eight years and under with 48 gross, followed in second place by Aria Dodhia on 51.

The Boys' eight to nine category went to Gitonga Gitobu on 39, ahead of Shuhan Peng on 44 gross.

In the Girls' nine to 10, Simaloi Mbeya posted 48 gross to win by two shots from Wamaitha Waithaka.

In the Boys' 10 years category, Alpha Ndungu tied with Kahir Ladak on 46 gross.

Mwathi Gicheru topped the 11 years section with 77, ahead of Andrew Gathere on 80 gross.

On the other hand, Rohini Shah took the Girls' 11 to 12 title with a score of 83 gross, with Ephrahim Mugisha taking home the Boys' 12 division on 86 gross, one shot better than Maahir Patel.

Navya Nagida emerged the winner of the Girls' 13 to 14 age category with a score of 99, tying with Karyn Ombisi.

The Boys' title in the same age division was won by Ishan Samani on 85, winning by a shot from Tsevi Soni.

Meanwhile, Cherise Wachira emerged the winner of the Girls' 15 years and above after posting 97 gross, beating Antonia Njeri by two shots.

At Nakuru Golf Club, John Kamais, a scratch golfer, posted an impressive 42 points to emerge the overall winner of the Kenya Ports Authority Corporate golf tournament.

He won by one point from Men winner Gentral Esto, who had combined 21 and 20 for 41 points, beating John Mburu on countback.

David Mathai finished third on 40 and taking the ladies title was Susan Ikua on 38 points.

Ikua won by a point from Mary Kiruthi, while taking the staff title was Charles Odoo with 34 points, followed in second placed by Japhet Obonyo on 30 points.

Paul Koech and Michael Sangoro followed in third and fourth places on 27 and 25 points.

Leading the KPA guests was Yatich Kangugo on 33, winning by one point from Sylvester Odhiambo on 32 points.

John Kibet and Jared Mogeni followed also on 32 points while the junior winner was Peter Gathogo on 40 points.

At Thika Greens Golf Resort, lady golfer Ann Ngumba posted 44 points to claim the overall title in the annual CEOs Golf tournament sponsored by Isuzu, Muthokinju, Forthall, EABL, Dawa Life, Bethbikes, K2U and Delmonte.

Taking the men’s title in the event, which marked its seventh year, was Solomon Kiarie who returned 40 to beat Anthony Mutugi by one point.

George Wamae finished third on 37 points, and the member winner was Ndiga Kithae with 39 points.