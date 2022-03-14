Gachora, Harish shine in Safaricom Golf Tour

Muthaiga’s Audrey Gachora and Karen’s Shashwart Harish emerged the best during the third leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour junior event at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

Playing in the Girls' 11 to 12 years category, the 12-year-old Gachora, a grade seven pupil at at Rosslyn Academy and who has been under coach John Van Liefland, produced an impressive 77 gross to lead her group.

Her score also happens to have been the best overall gross in the tournament, while in the 11 to 12 years category, Gachora won ahead of Rohini Shah who carded 82 gross, with Cherono Kipkorir of Royal Nairobi finishing third on 85 gross, a shot better than Belinda Wanjiru Macharia of Vet Lab. Completing the list of top five was Mumbi Gatu on 102 gross.

But back to the other top score 12-year-old Shah, also a grade seven pupil at Peponi Preparatory School, who is being coached by Riwan Charania, shot 78 gross to lead in the boys' 12 years category, where finishing second was Mitansh Thacker with a score of 84 gross, just two shots better than third placed Maahir Patel on 86.

In a distant fourth with a score of 93 gross was Kayden Wissanji, who was a shot better than Kevin Shi.

Earlier, Vet Lab’s Justin Ngeera, one of the most promising junior golfer, had clinched the Boys' 11 years division with an impressive score of 78 gross.

It was however a close encounter between him and Mwathi Gicheru from Royal, who eventually took the second prize with a score of 79.

Aidan Gachora followed in third place on 93. Ethan Mbogo took the fourth prize with a score of 100 and finishing fifth was Sheha Omanga on 109 gross.

Taking the lead in the 13 to 14 Boys' category was Nathan Mujomba Carolan with a score of 78 followed by Muthaiga’s Junaid Manji on 83, just a shot better than Hansil Tank in third place on 84.

Lyndon Darker and Jelani Kihanya completed the top five on 86 and 87 gross. In the last category (15 to 18) for those who played a full round of 18 holes, Vet Lab’s Krish Shah posted 81 gross to win ahead of Itimu Kiruti from Limuru on 106, while the third prize went to Alvyn Otsianyi Kasha on 119 with Matthew Mbogo on 124 taking the fourth prize. The fifth prize went to Illyan Manji on 127 gross.

In the Girls' 13 to 14 category which attracted three players, Maryam Mwakitawa emerged top this time with a score of 91, winning ahead of Navya Nagda on 112, with Njeri Waweru finishing third on 126. Antonia Mbutia was on her own in the girls' 15 to 18 years where she posted 111 gross.

For the nine-hole players where girls were in only two divisions, Ashley Gachora emerged winner in the girls' eight years and under after posting 44 gross, followed in second place by Aarna Mengi on 50.

Ziana Khoda finished third on 53, while in fourth place was Irene Asiyo with a score of 55, as Vianna Dave on 60 gross completed the prize list.

In the nine to 10 Years category which attracted 14 players, Kanana Muthomi fired a brilliant score of 39 gross to win by eights from Bianca Dave on 47 gross.

Nyawira Macharia and Simaloi Mbeya tied in third place on 50, as Malaika Casio on 52 finished fifth.

In the Boys' section, Zandro Obiero won the six years and under with a score of 53, winning ahead of Ethan Wachira on 55 and third-placed Mohamed Mitsumi who posted 58.

James Tino Macakiage took the fourth prize with a score of 65, while Jaylen Chandaria on 74 was fifth.

There were only three players in the seven-year old boys' section where Jeff Kibe won with 58, followed by Mikhail Ladak and Diyan Shah who tied for second place on 69 gross.

The eight-years' winner was Lewi Tilahun on 53, while Niam Shah came home second on 55. Adam Nesbitt and Jerome Nuguna tied in third on 61, with Kai Mukumbu on 66 finishing fifth.

Muriithi Gatu emerged the winner in the nine-years group where he posted 46 gross to win ahead of Shuhan Peng on 52, just a shot better than Ryan Njuguna who posted 53.

Aron Varma carded 55 to claim the fourth prize, while finishing a distant fifth was Jairaj Soni on 69.

And finally in the nine-years' category which attracted 12 players, Shay Chauhan emerged the best with 50, though he won by the narrow margin of one shot from Maina Kaniu.

Karani Gichohi and Chris Ihugo tied for third on 52, and taking the fifth prize was Shujaa Kariuki Kavore on 55 gross.

In addition to being third round of the Safaricom Golf Tour, the event was also a USkids Golf qualifying tournament.

On the other hand, a total of 70 juniors attended the golf clinic conducted by a number of coaches led by Junior Golf Foundation Development officer Njuguna Ngugi, with Njoroge Kibugu a special guest during the Saturday and Sunday events.