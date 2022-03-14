Gachora, Harish shine in Safaricom Golf Tour

Safaricom PLC CEO Peter Ndegwa (left) awards the Overall Girl winner Audrey Gachora during the third leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour junior event at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on March 13, 2022.

  • On the other hand, a total of 70 juniors attended the golf clinic conducted by a number of coaches led by Junior Golf Foundation Development officer Njuguna Ngugi, with Njoroge Kibugu a special guest during the Saturday and Sunday events.
  • Safaricom Group CEO Peter Ndegwa was impressed by the progress so far made in the series, saying Kenya will soon produce a bulk of talented players capable of doing well in international events such as the Magical Kenya Open.

Muthaiga’s Audrey Gachora and Karen’s Shashwart Harish emerged the best during the third leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour junior event at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

