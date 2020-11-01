Francis Muthiani beats Machakos rain to win KPA tourney

Despite the wet conditions of the Machakos Golf Club course due to the heavy rain the previous day, Francis Muthiani still managed to produce an excellent score of 43 stable ford points to claim the overall title in the 2020 Kenya Ports Authority Corporate golf tournament on Saturday.

Though his score was still three points less than Ben Nyamongo’s 2018 record score of 46 points, Muthiani’s was two points better than home men winner Julius Kioko.

Certainly it was a great day for Muthiani, playing off handicap 10, and who is handicapped at Vet Lab Sports Club, as he birdied the fourth hole after dropping a shot at the first hole and later on at the fifth and seventh holes.

He started the back nine with a birdie at the 10th and despite dropping shots at the 11th and 14th, his back nine score of 22 points was all he needed to claim the overall prize. Kioko on the other hand bogeyed the first, fourth, seventh and ninth for 20 points in the first nine.

He bogeyed the 15th and a double at the 17th for 21 points and a total of 41 points.

Finishing second in the men’s was Bernard Muithya on 35 after beating the handicap five, James Ndunda, and former club chairman, Collins Kaloki on countback.

Charles Kikuvi posted 33 points to finish fifth. In the ladies section, Catherine Mburugu posted 37 points to win ahead of Nancy Kariuki on 33 points after beating Gladys Mutisya on countback. In fourth place was Diana Mbuba on 31, followed in fifth place by Mildred Malubi on 30 points.

Charles Odoo carded 35 points to win ahead of Terry Odoo on 30, while Yobesh Oyaro was third on 26 and Amos Mbubi came fourth on 23 points.

In the guest category, Patrick Mckenzie beat Josphat Rono on 39 points to take the first prize with Lawrence Kinyori finishing third on 38 points. Finishing in fourth place with a score of 37 points was Fidelis Kimanzi, who won by one point from Mukuria Lirumba.

In the subsidiary events, Francis Kimanzi of Golf Park won the men’s longest drive and the ladies longest drive was won by Gladys Mutisia, while Philip Ochola of Muthaiga won the nearest to pin prize. A total of 124 players participated in the event.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, Steve Gitau earned himself two return tickets to Zanzibar courtesy of Kenya Airways and two nights for for two at the Zanzibar Serena, which was the overall prize in the grand finale of the Abeona Travel Africa and Serena Hotels golf series, where he carded 38 points.

The men’s title went to Gailey Singh who posted 37 points to beat Martin Kimani on countback. Rosemary Mkok won the ladies prize with a score of 30 points.

She won by two points from Maureen Muthua, while the nines went to Audrey Gachora on 19 points and Walter Mungai who carded 21 points. Emerging the best guest was Munge Karoki who carded 36 points.