Form Four student wins opening leg of 2022 Nation golf

Junior golfer Nicholas Nyambogo produced a brilliant 45 points to become the first winner of the 2022 Nation Classic Golf Series after emerging top in the Nyanza edition at the Nyanza Golf Club course in Kisumu on Saturday.

The Form four student at Kisumu Boys High School and son of veteran Nyanza golfer Lucas Nyambogo, started off with a par at the par five-first hole and despite picking up a double-bogey seven at par five-fifth, he ended the front nine with two back to back pars, for a strong 24 points.

He made a slow start at the back nine with double-bogey at the par five-10th, recovered with a quick birdie at the 11th, but scratched the stroke-index 12th, and later on at the 15th, though he closed the back nine with two back-to-back pars for 21 points to claim the overall title.

“I messed up a number of holes because I have not been able to practise regularly due to my studies, but I am very happy to have emerged the overall winner. I will prepare well for the grand finale," said the handicap 25 Nyambogo, who started playing golf in 2020.

“I hope Nation will bring the event again next year so that I defend my title," said the junior golfer.

“I have not been playing because of sickness, but I am very delighted to see these boys winning prizes here’’ said the veteran Nyambogo.

Taking the men’s title in the opening leg of the series dubbed “Road to Dubai’s Desert Classic’’ was Amrish Paatel, who beat James Odongo on countback with 36 points to also a book a place in the Nation Classic grand finale to be held at Ruiru Sports Club on November 4.

In the Ladies section, Joan Kanjejo combined 13 and 18 for 31 to win on countback from Lydia Celestine.

Leading the guests was Dr Dominic Walubengo from Njoro Country Club with 29 points, while Henry Awuor, a former Nation Media Group Foreign News Editor, carded 24 points to finish second.

Emerging the staff winner was Dancun Mbuthia who carded 24 points to win ahead of the Nation Media Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro.

It was a great day for the Nyambogo family as Lucas Nyambogo, a grandson of the senior Nyambogo, carded 41 points made up of 20 and 21 to claim the Junior title.

Because of his brilliant performance, Lucas was included in the Nyanza team for the grand finale in November.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, NMG group CEO Stephen Gitagama said he was very excited to see golfers coming to participate from all the clubs in the Nyanza region.

He said the Nation Classic, which has been running for the past 36 years, was part of the company’s support to the development of the game of golf in the country.

“The Nation Media group has over the years taken a leading role in promoting golf in the country and we will continue do so’’ he said.