Five players to watch at the 85th Masters

Justin Thomas of the United States reacts to his shot on the second hole in his match against Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 26, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Photo credit: Steve Dykes | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Top-ranked defending champion Dustin Johnson captured his second major title last November in course record-shattering fashion, firing a 20-under-par 268 for a five-stroke victory.
  • The fifth-ranked reigning US Open champion spoke of overpowering Augusta National last November, but complained of health issues and thus never seemed to have a fair test.

Augusta, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.