Five players for Magical Kenya Ladies Open

The Kenya Ladies Golf Union has released the names of the five players who will participate in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO) at Vipingo Golf Resort in Kilifi County from February 10 to 13.

The five lady golfers include Coast-based lady pro Bhavi Shah, Channelle Wangari, Kitale’s Naomi Wafula and Faith Chemutai as well as Vet Lab’s Mercy Nyanchama. Another Vet Lab player Agnes Nyakio will be on the waiting list and will be recalled if there is a cancellation.

The names were forwarded to the Ladies European Tour (LET) by U.COM, the event organisers after the first training at Muthaiga where the list had included Ashley Awuor who won the weekend’s KLGU Lady Chairman’s prize, though her name was struck off because of her handicap index which was over two.

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, which was first held in 2019, but did not take place in 2020 and last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the season opener in the Ladies European Tour.

Speaking during the KLGU Chairman’s Prize at Royal at the weekend, Tourism Board (KTB) CEO Dr. Betty Radier confirmed Kenya’s readiness to host the ladies event and the men’s Magical Kenya Open (MKO), a European Tour event to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 3 to 6.

“We are glad to once again host the Magical Kenya Ladies Open which had been postponed in the 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This return shows us that the world is confident in our preparedness against the virus as well as in our ability to host international events of this nature,” said the CEO.

The MKLO event brings together about 100 professional golf players from countries such as the, US, UK, Germany France, Sweden, Norway, Spain, South Africa, Nigeria among others.

Outgoing KLGU chairperson Sarah Hoare thanked KTB for its support to the game of golf. KTB is the main sponsor of the two events, an opportunity that will be used to showcase the destination’s diverse tourism offerings through pre-planned tours to attraction sites by the golfers and fans alike.

Meanwhile, the seventh leg of the “Road to Gleneagles Johnnie Walker Golf Series’’ held over the weekend at Eldoret Golf Club attracted a field of 130 players.

Claiming the first position was the team of Dr Felix Tarus, Dr Peter Maritim, Dr Paul Mwangi and George Njoroge, who jointly scored a remarkable 114 stableford points, one more than their nearest competitors comprising of Tom Mutei, James Waweru, Charles Nganga and John Kibosia, who carded 113 points to claim the first runners-up position.

Coming in third was the team of Nathan Kitiwa, Evance Manono, Irene Brooker and Joseph Akhonya who carded combined 111 stableford points.

In other results, Dr Peter Maritim took the men’s category having carded 46 points. His closest challenger was Franklin Kipyator who posted 41 points to claim the runner-up position.

In the Ladies’ category, Mani Sagoo’s 39 points were enough for her to claim the top spot, one better than Irene Brooker, who carded 38 points to earn her the runner-up spot.