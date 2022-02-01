Five players for Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Amina Mohanmed, Esther Henseleit and Margaret Kenyatta during Magical Kenya Ladies Open launch

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed (left), Germany’s Esther Henseleit, winner of the 2019 Magical Kenya Ladies Open and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County during the launch of this year's edition on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the Ladies’ category, Mani Sagoo’s 39 points were enough for her to claim the top spot, one better than Irene Brooker, who carded 38 points to earn her the runner-up spot.
  • In the Nines, Moses Muge carded 24 points to win the first nine on the day, while Amos Butit scored similar points to win the second nine.

The Kenya Ladies Golf Union has released the names of the five players who will participate in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO) at Vipingo Golf Resort in Kilifi County from February 10 to 13.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.