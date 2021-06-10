Fireworks expected at Ladies Open Amateur Championship

Golf activities resume this weekend with the Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at the century old Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

All sporting activities were suspended by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26 following the rise of Covid-19 positive tests.

However, the Ministry of Sports two weeks ago allowed the resumption of sporting activities where every sporting body is expected to adhere to the Ministry of Health protocols.

Kenya Ladies Golf Union decided to re-start its calendar of events with the 54-hole Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship.

This is the only three rounds event in the ladies national calendar where besides players vying for some fabulous prizes which include trophies in the various divisions, points towards the Golfer of The Year and the World Amateur Ranking points will also be at stake.

The first two rounds (36-holes) will be played on Saturday while the final 18 holes will take place Sunday morning. The trophies being contested for in the top division (A) will be the Mary Nevill Trophy and the Rosemary Dolan Bowl while in the second division (B) the Sigona Quaich and the Mary Wambugu trophy will be up for grabs.

The event, which has attracted a field of 66 players, is being sponsored by Kenya Tourism Board. The leading players vying for the top division title include US-based Sarah Khanyereri of Royal Nairobi Golf Club who arrived in the country recently.

Other leading players drawn include Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mercy Nyanchama, Agnes Nyakio, Rachel Ndei, Kiambu’s Wanjiru Karume and Joyce Wanjiru,

Limuru’s Mwongeli Nzioka, home players Ashley Awuor, and Sarah Hoare, Muthaiga’s Florence Maina, and former champion Naomi Wafula from Kitale Golf Club will also be in the mix.

A new champion will be crowned after the defending champion, Tanzania’s Madina Idd Hussein, who won the title in 2019 at Limuru Country Club, failed to make it this year's championship.

Unlike in previous events, from this weekend’s tournament, the KLGU will be running a golf clinic where all lady golfers in the country who hold a valid World Handicap System (WHS) Handicap Index are eligible to participate in the clinic, where participants will receive free golf coaching from resident Professional, Charan Thethy.

The clinics are an essential part of the Union’s strategy to grow the game amongst women, and are supported by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland (R&A). The Union is partnering local professional golfers in the initiative.

Away from Royal, action will also be at Sigona Golf Club where the hilly course will host the fourth leg of the NCBA golf series, while the nine-hole Kenya Railway golf club will be staging the International Pairs qualifying event which has attracted about 30 pairs though a number of post entries are available for those who were not able to list their names earlier.

Ruiru Sports Club will be the venue of the monthly mug while Vet Lab Sports Club will host a stableford competition.