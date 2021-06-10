Fireworks expected at Ladies Open Amateur Championship

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Sarah Khanyereri follows the flight of her shot at the Vet Lab Sports Club during the 2019 Kabete Ladies Open tournament on March 2, 2019. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All sporting activities were suspended by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26 following the rise of Covid-19 positive tests.
  • Kenya Ladies Golf Union decided to re-start its calendar of events with the 54-hole Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship.

Golf activities resume this weekend with the Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at the century old Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

