Fire razes historic Limuru Country Club

Golfing activities at Limuru Country Club have been suspended indefinitely following a fire that destroyed the club-house early Saturday morning.

In a statement to members, Club Chairman John Keru expressed regret over the incident, which occurred at 3:30 am. on January 4, 2025.

"We regret to inform you of the fire outbreak that occurred at our clubhouse earlier today, Saturday, January 4, 2025, at approximately 3:30 am," Keru said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. However, fire marshals responded swiftly and worked tirelessly to salvage as much as possible from the site.

Remains of a razed club house at the Limuru Country Club on January 4, 2025. Photo credit: Abraham Gatheca | Nation

"We are relieved that no staff members or guests were present at the time of the incident," Keru added. "In light of this situation, we regret to announce the temporary closure of the clubhouse until further notice."

The closure will allow authorities to conduct investigations and assess the safety of the premises.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman David Ndungu, who is also a member of the club, expressed his sorrow over the loss.

"It’s a sad and tragic loss, but fortunately, there were no casualties," Ndungu said.

Limuru Country Club, a private members-only establishment, was founded in 1945 by colonial settlers. The first nine holes of its golf course were opened in 1949, with the second nine completed in 1952.