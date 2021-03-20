Finally, Kenya Open action goes live for Sunday’s finale as consumers protest

Sunday’s final round of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship will be televised live globally after organisers finally overcame logistical challenges that blacked out the opening three rounds.

A statement from the organisers on Saturday evening said broadcast equipment, whose shipment from South Africa had been delayed, finally arrived at the Karen Country Club with the television crew scheduled to work overnight on the set-up ahead of Sunday’s final round.

Even as the organisers issued their statement, the Consumer federation of Kenya (Cofek) want viewers compensated for missing live broadcasts from the first three rounds.

In a letter to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Cofek argue that viewers had been made to believe that the tournament would be broadcast live and, subsequently, paid their television subscription fees.

“We write on behalf of several DStv Premium content subscribers who, despite paying Sh9,000 per month to watch the said tournament, have been denied the opportunity through an avalanche of excuses which mean nothing – both in substance and content,” the letter signed by Cofek programmes officer Victor Gilo, on behalf of the secretary general Stephen Mutoro, said.

Cofek want the failed, three-day broadcast investigated “and action taken against those found culpable.”

'Logistical issues'

In their statement on Saturday night, Kenya Open Golf Limited said the failure to broadcast the first three rounds was due to reasons beyond their control.

“We are pleased to confirm that the logistical difficulties which have so far impacted the live world feed overage of the Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker have been resolved. Live coverage of the final round on Sunday, 21st March, 2021, will be from 12:00 to 14:00 hours (South African time, on SuperSport).

“While the various logistical difficulties which caused the delay were beyond our control, we fully understand and share the frustrations of our broadcast partner as well as the many Kenyan golf and sports fans who were looking forward to coverage of our major international golf event.

“We are grateful for the action by the Government of Kenya and its specialised agencies at the port of Mombasa in Kenya who have helped expedite the clearing of the equipment and we are now pleased that the European Tour Productions will be in a position to broadcast live golf, starting with the aforementioned final day of the Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker, followed by next week’s inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic presented by Absa,” the statement concluded.

Speaking separately to Nation Sport, Cofek secretary Mutoro said his organisation had instructed its lawyers to take legal action should there be no logical explanation from CS Balala on the failed three-day broadcast.

“The level of the disorganisation of this year's Magical Kenya Open is extreme and it calls for drastic interventions,” Mutoro said.

“The over Sh253 million sponsored event by the Kenya government through KTB (Kenya Tourism Board) has gone to waste. Combined with the fact that the Covid-19 protocols do not allow spectators to watch the event, there is no value for money.

“It will even be embarrassing that His Excellency the President is expected at the scandalous event on Sunday,” he added.

MultiChoice Kenya, DStv’s local franchise holders, absolved themselves from blame saying they rely on external content providers for the content which they air on their channels.

They confirmed that Sunday’s final day action will be broadcast on SuperSport through channels 230 and 233 from 1.30pn, Kenyan time.

Meanwhile, Tourism CS Balala and his Sports counterpart Amina Mohamed were at Karen on Saturday with Amina saying the fact that the Open is on is testimony that the government’s Covid-19 protocols are working.

“The protocols are working and this (Magical Kenya Open) is evidence. We are happy that a large number of players are in Kenya and that’s a reflection of the confidence other countries have in our country,” Amina said.

“They know that our protocols worked for the Continental Tour (athletics) and other sporting events and we are really pleased that what is happening here shows that sports is open in Kenya and that sports tourism is alive and we shall continue working hard to make sure that all sporting events meant for this sporting year are realised and that we protect ourselves, protect our visitors and keep the country safe.”

Balala echoed Amina’s statement saying the Karen tournament was an affirmation that Kenya can hold any international event.

“The Magical Kenya Open shows that the world is ready to play sport,” Balala said.

“Sports tourism is very important in this country and that we have 156 players from 30 countries and 250 support crew is assuring, despite the fact that fans are not allowed in these difficult times.