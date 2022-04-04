Female quartet claim 13th leg of Johnnie Walker series

The all-female team of June Waweru, Mercy Wambugu, Susan Mwangi and Rose Koome clinched the overall title during the 13th leg of the “Road to Gleneagles" Johnnie Walker Golf Series at Muthaiga Golf Club on Saturday.

The team scored a total of 111 points to win ahead of the team of Kamau Thugge, Olive Njagi, Edgar Kalya, and Wycliff Kaisha who managed 104 points.

Coming in third was the team of Evans Vitisa, Selest Kilinda, Phil Kinisu and Ted Njuguna, who returned a combined 101 points.

Meanwhile, John Nzioka playing off handicap 23 beat Imran Rattansi on countback to emerge as the winner in the men’s category having returned 40 points.

In the Ladies’ category, Susan Kanyora playing off handicap 18 claimed the top spot with 41 points, two more ahead of second-placed Olive Njagi who managed 39 points.

In the nines, Richard Marett carded 23 points to win the first nine, while Rachit Patel’s 22 points were enough for him to win the second nine challenge.

In the longest drive challenge, Rushabh Shah and Nolly Patel claimed top spots in the Men’s and Ladies’ categories respectively, while Tavil Sodi picked up the plaudits for the nearest to pin challenge.

The top three winning teams now join the list of players who will proceed to the next round of the series; dubbed the Eagles Round, which will be played at the same venue.

The Series’ Grand Finale will take place in May at Karen Country Club, where a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be at stake.

So far, a total of 39 teams have qualified to play in the semi-finals.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, former lady captain Joyce Gikunda emerged the overall winner of the Chairman’s Prize golf tournament. Playing off handicap 19, Gikunda carded net 66 in the first round and 35 points in the second for a differential score of 31 points.

She won by five points from men winner Dickson Kaburi, who posted 72 nett and 36 points for a differential of 36 points.

He won by one point from Edward Manywanda's 37 points. Kaimenyi John and William Moturi were third and fourth on 40 and 42 points. Taking the gross title was John Lejirmah on 146 gross.

Leading in the Ladies section was Shelmith Muraguri on 41 points. She won ahead of Enice Kilonzo on 50 points, as Joseph Karanja fired 46 points to emerge as the best past chairman.

At Karen Country Club, Otto Mruttu produced a brilliant score of 46 points to claim the overall title in the Architectural Association of Kenya Golf Day.

Ambrose Ofafa on 41 beat Samuel Maugo on countback to claim the men’s title. Esther Gitau also on 41 was the Lady winner and she was followed in second place by Elizabeth Ngethe on 39, while Nderitu Macharia was the best Architect.