Father Richard Kabuthi bags B.G. Ndegwa Memorial tourney

An impressive front nine score motivated Fr Richard Kabuthi to post an impressive 41 points and claim the overall title during the 2021 B.G. Ndegwa Memorial golf tournament at the hilly and tough playing Nyeri Golf Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 23, Fr Kabuthi picked up a number of pars at the front nine for an impressive 23 points, while despite making a couple of bogeys at the back nine, 18 points was still good enough to give him the overall title in the event, which attracted a field of 80 payers.



“I had a very good round and I am most delighted winning this prestigious event which is in memory of a man who dedicated his life for this great club. I must thank all the sponsors and ofcourse my team-mates," said Fr Kabuthi.

Taking the men’s title was Wachira Keen, a former Nation Classic champion, who combined 20 and 18 for 38 points.

In the ladies section, Jane Nderitu carded 40 points to claim the ladies title with Moses Mureithi and Mwangi Gathu winning the nines on 21 points each, while B. Wachiuri won the men’s longest drive and the ladies winner was Rose Komu.

In the B division, Chege Mwangi posted 37 points to emerge the winner with Johnson Ngugi leading the guests on 38, while Peter Nderi was the caddy winner on 30 points.

The nearest to pin winners were Paul Kaguamba and Stella Mwangi, while Bernard Wachiuri was the sister club winner on 39 points. He won ahead of Nyahururu’s Moses Koskei on 28 points.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, the STL boss, Anthony Githinji, said the family of the late Ndegwa had over the past three years come together to organise the tournament as a way of honouring the late BG, who he said made a great contribution to the Nyeri club in his 40 years as a member.

“We want to keep his legacy alive and make sure the club grows to a level he would have wished to see it. BG loved this club and hence agreed to serve in almost all the club management positions where he along with other old members such as H.S. Sappal, were also able to plant over 22,000 trees on the course," he said.

NCBA Golf Series

At Kericho Golf Club, handicap 26 golfer, Tobias Messo, carded a remarkable round of 41 points to emerge the overall winner of the 21st leg of the ongoing 2021 NCBA Golf Series at the scenic Kericho Golf Club.

His stellar outing at the event saw him secure a slot to play at the Series’ grand finale to be held next month at the Karen Country Club.

Tobias was one point clear of nearest challenger, Dalveer Hujan – at handicap 14, who emerged the winner in the men’s category with 40 points, three better than handicap 13 player Leonard Soo, who took the runner-up position having carded a round of 37 points.

Among the ladies, handicap 22 player, Florence Kirui, posted a score of 36 points to top the leader board in the category ahead of handicap 18 golfer, Eunice Korir, who ended the round with 33 points to claim the runner-up position.

NCBA Group Director for Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga, carded 28 points to emerge the staff winner.

Among the juniors, handicap five, Victor Maiyo, was crowned the winner having carded an excellent round of 31 points.

In the nines, Wesley Basuben and Jared Mogeni posted 20 and 24 points respectively, while Eunice Korir won the nearest-to-the pin contest.

In the longest drive challenge, Eric Mutai and Faith Chemutai were crowned respective winners, while Josiah Omutoko emerged the guest winner with a score of 37 points.

At Kiambu Golf Club, Martin Murigi won the Captain’s Prize(Philip Ondieki) with an impressive score of 44 points, wining ahead of men winner Joseph Ndegwa, who carded 39 points to win ahead of Kelvin Nzioka on 37.

Michael Karanga fired level par 72 to win the gross title, while Charity Njoroge emerged the lady winner with a score of 39 points, beating Margaret Mwai into second place on 36 points.

In the subsidiary, PK Kaburu posted 31 points to claim the men’s subsidiary prize, while the ladies subsidiary winner was Carol Maina on 44 points.

Taking the guest title was Edmund Ndegwa with 36 points, beating Brian Masika on countback. The sponsors winner was Chris Kimani who posted 28 points, while Njenga Mbugua was the best past captain with 34 points.

The nines went to Robert Chutha on 21 and Peter Mbatia, who carded 20 points.

Winning the longest drive contest were S.N. Kiaro and Wanjiru Karume, as Michael Karanga claimed the nearest to pin prize. The on-form Elvis Muigua emerged the best junior with a score of 40 points.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Karen Country Club; Captain’s Prize- Gilbert O. Maina-Winner Japheth Achola 33 Differential ( 76-43 ), cb Maina Mukoma 33 (67-34), Steve Waruhiu 35, Anthony Mogere 36

Mark Williams 37, Best Past Captain Anthony Mogere 36, Best Saturday Joakim Karanja 67 Nett, Best Sunday Habil Olaka 39 pts, Gross Winner Alastair Scott 79 Gross, Lady Winner Waridi Maina 36 pts, Junior Winner Shashwat Harish 47, Nathan Mwangi 53, Kokayia Pasha 60, Guest Winner Savan Shah 73 Nett.

At Nyali; Mabati Rolling Mills ; Overall Winner-Hellen Wanjiru 43 pts, Men winner- Mwangi Mburu 40 cb Soemu Oshita 40, Ushwin Khanna 40, Best Engineer men;

David Kimingi 37,. Cleophas Makau 36, Lady Winner- Gladys Mueni 38, Lady Engineer- Jacinta Mwangi 34, Junior- Rasmeet Kaur 41 pts.

At Machakos;Rotary Charity Golf tournament; Overall Winner Armstrong Theuri 41 pts, Men Winner Peter Kimatu 38, cb Timothy Ruhiu 38, Lady Winner Milkah Wanjiku 28pts, Esther Katheu 20 pts, Senior Winner Sawarn Singh 35pts.