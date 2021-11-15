Father Richard Kabuthi bags B.G. Ndegwa Memorial tourney

Richard Kabuthi

Fr Richard Kabuthi holds his trophy after winning the B.G. Ndegwa Memorial golf tournament at the hilly and tough playing Nyeri Golf Club course on November 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the B division, Chege Mwangi posted 37 points to emerge the winner with Johnson Ngugi leading the guests on 38, while Peter Nderi was the caddy winner on 30 points.
  • The nearest to pin winners were Paul Kaguamba and Stella Mwangi, while Bernard Wachiuri was the sister club winner on 39 points. He won ahead of Nyahururu’s Moses Koskei on 28 points.

An impressive front nine score motivated Fr Richard Kabuthi to post an impressive 41 points and claim the overall title during the 2021 B.G. Ndegwa Memorial golf tournament at the hilly and tough playing Nyeri Golf Club course at the weekend.

