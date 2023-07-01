Fast-charging Ugandan Nsubuga storms to lead at Kakamega KAGC

Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga produced the day’s best round of one under par 71, during day two of the 2023 Gold Fields Trophy golf tournament at the par 72 Kakamega Sports Club course, to snatch a three-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event.

Nsubuga started the day with four straight pars, dropped two shots there after at the fifth and ninth, then birdied the 10th, 13th and 18th for his one under par, which gave him a two rounds total of three over par 147, three shots better than Nandi Bears Club’s Elly Barno.

Barno levelled the front nine with birdies at the first and second holes, picked one more birdie at the third, seventh and ninth, having birdied the fifth.

Double bogey

He started the back nine with a birdie at the 10th, but picked a double at the 15th after having bogeyed the 12th earlier on, for two over par 74 and a total of six over par 150.

Youngster Elvis Muigua from Kiambu Golf Club overcame his first round disastrous 80, to post one over par 73 in the second round, to move to third place on nine over par 153.

He tied with Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama, who shot four over par 76 to also make the second round cut of 153.

Muigua got off with a birdie at the first hole, but dropped four shots thereafter, though he made some improvement at the back nine where he birdied the 10th and 16th, parred the rest, to put himself in a challenging position.

Bring a low score

He will have to bring a low score in the final round, to upset the hot charging Nsubuga from Uganda who is chasing his maiden KAGC title.

A total of 33 players finished within the 26 over par second round cut and will now battle it out to try and finish within the top 20 money list in the event.

A total of Sh350,000 is at stake, courtesy of KAGC title sponsors NCBA Bank and supporting sponsor Skyward Express.

The rest will have to move to Nyeri Golf Club in Nyeri County to prepare for next weekend’s Mount Kenya Championship.