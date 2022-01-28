Fans to be allowed at Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Amina Mohanmed, Esther Henseleit and Margaret Kenyatta during Magical Kenya Ladies Open launch

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed (left), Germany’s Esther Henseleit, winner of the 2019 Magical Kenya Ladies Open and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County during the launch of this year's edition on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 protocols that govern public events in Kenya will be strictly applied for the safety and health of fans as well as players
  • Tickets are available for purchase online on ticketsasa.com and are retailing for Sh500 per day
  • Tickets for this year’s championship will also include access to the on-site music concerts by renowned artists

Golf fans will be allowed to watch the upcoming Magical Kenya Ladies Open, set for February 10 to 13 at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course in Kilifi County.

