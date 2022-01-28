Fans to be allowed at Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Golf fans will be allowed to watch the upcoming Magical Kenya Ladies Open, set for February 10 to 13 at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course in Kilifi County.

This follows consultations with both the Kenyan Government and the Ladies European Tour – under which the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is organised.

However, Covid-19 protocols that govern public events in Kenya will be strictly applied for the safety and health of fans as well as players. For example, only fully vaccinated spectators will be permitted to access the venue. Temperature checks will also be implemented during the event.

Tournament organisers U.COM Event and Vipingo Ridge have confirmed that the spectators can now purchase tickets to the four-day tournament, the only women's professional golf competition in the East African region. Tickets are available for purchase online on ticketsasa.com and are retailing for Sh500 per day.

Speaking during the announcement, U.COM Event Managing Director Dirk Glittenberg said: "We are pleased to announce that spectators can join us at this year's Magical Kenya Ladies Open next month following consultations with local authorities and the Ladies European Tour.

"Tickets for this year's tournament are now available, and golf fans who would like to be part of this momentous event can now book their spaces through the Ticket Sasa platform. The tickets are attractively priced to give as many people the opportunity to come and get a feel of the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open experience."

On his part, Vipingo Ridge Chairman Alastair Cavenagh said: "We look forward to welcoming golf fans and families to our spectacular destination and promise a fun day out for all but we must urge those attending to adhere to the Covid protocols that are put in place for the safety of everyone."

Tickets for this year’s championship will also include access to the on-site music concerts by renowned artists.