Family pride as Kibugu siblings tackle Magical Kenya Open

Kenyan professional golfer Mutahi Kibugu is hoping to build up on his recent achievements on the local Safari Tour when he tees off at his home Muthaiga Golf Club course Thursday in this year’s Magical Kenya Open.

One of the eight Kenyan professionals who qualified for the Open through the Safari Tour, Kibugu - a son of veteran amateur golfer Dan Kagwe and a brother of the sensational amateur Njoroge Kibugu, the only Kenyan to make the second round cut in the 2022 Open - played in the Open in 2019 at Karen as an amateur but failed to make the cut.

It will be the first time the two brothers will be featuring in the Open, playing in different categories.

Njoroge, who shot six under par the make the cut last year, is one of the six amateurs who will vie for the Amateur Plate.

This will be the first time in the Open that two brothers will be battling it out since the days of former Kenya Open champion (2007) Italian Edoardo Molinari and his young brother Francesco Molinari who featured together several times in the Open.

Ninth in the overall ranking

Mutahi, a member of the Victoria Cup winning team (three times) as an amateur and a former Windsor Classic, Muthaiga, Winston Churchill and Sigona Bowl champion, turned pro in November 2021.

In the just-ended season, Mutahi made two top three finish with two top 10 finish as well. He finished ninth in the overall ranking.

A golfer since he was six years, the 22-year-old Mutahi will try and capitalise on his home course advantage to make sure he finishes in the money list at the end of the tournament.

“My golf has been improving by day and I will try and build on my performances in the Safari Tour recently, to try and play well in the Magical Kenya Open,” said Mutahi after his practice round Tuesday.