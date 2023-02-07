Ex-jockey John Limb takes control of Safari Tour

Home player John Limb finally pulled away from the rest of the field after firing two under par 70 going into Wednesday’s final round of the 2022/2023 Safari Tour Golf series at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

The former jockey, who made a comeback to active golf this season, birdied the last two holes at the back nine, having earlier picked up one birdie at the 15th and at the front nine’s third hole, for a three rounds total of seven under par 20.

He leads Great Rift Valley Golf resort’s Justus Madoya by one-shot.

Madoya, who started the day in fourth, bogeyed at the first hole, but made a quick recovery with back-to-back birdies at the second and third holes.

He remained firmly up to the par four-ninth where he dropped a shot, though he recovered a shot immediately after that at the 10th and added two more at the 12th, 13th, 16th and 17th for four under par 68, and a total of six under par 210.

In third place is Zambia’s Sydney Wemba, who shot two under par 70 for a total of three under par 213, same as Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge who fired level par 72.

Wemba levelled the front nine with a birdie at the second and a bogey at the fourth, though it was at the back nine where he was able to make three birdies at the 14th, 15th and at the home green.

Njoroge started with a bogey, which he quickly cancelled at the second, then went on to pick one more birdie at the seventh, though he wound up the front nine with a bogey at the ninth.

At the back nine Njoroge bogeyed the 13th, but picked up a two at the par three-14th and closed the day with four straight pars for a three rounds total of three under par 213.

It was not a good day for Zimbabwe's Visitor Mapwanya, who shared the second round lead with Limb.

He dropped three shots at the third, seventh, eighth, 11th and 17th, though he managed to minimise the damage with birdies at the 12th, 15th and 18th, which could only give him a two over par 74 to drop to joint third on 213.

The final round starts at 8am with John Limb, Justus Madoya and Sydney Wemba teeing off at 9am.

The leader board

John Limb 70, 69, 70= 209

Justus Madoya 70, 72, 68= 210

Sydney Wemba (Zam) 71, 72, 70= 213

Samuel Njoroge 71, 70, 71= 213

Vistor Mapwanya (Zim) 71, 68, 74= 213

Ronald Rugumayo (Ug) 70, 72, 72= 214

Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rw) 69, 73, 72=214