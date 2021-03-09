European golf tour returns to Kenya, without spectators

Nairobi

The Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic golf tournaments will be held this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but without spectators, organisers said on Tuesday.

The tournaments, part of the European PGA Tour, take place this month and will see players and their caddies confined to a sporting bubble to curb the spread of the disease.

"The European Tour is offering each player 2,000 euros ($2,300) in both events to offset the costs of staying in the sporting bubble", said Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman Peter Kanyango.

"The bubble entails regular testing and the players and staff will be required to travel solely between the course and hotel during tournament week."

Kenya has recorded 109,164 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak in March 2020, with 1,879 deaths, and maintains an evening curfew.

The Magical Kenya Open from March 18-21 and the Kenya Savannah Classic from March 23-24, each offer a one-million-euro prize purse.