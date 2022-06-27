Esther Ngigi claims Chairman’s prize at Sigona

Lady golfer Esther Ngigi produced an impressive round of 40 stablefoed points playing off handicap 18, to claim the overall title during the first round of the 2022 Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman’s prize at Sigona Golf Club course on Friday.

She won by four points from the former KGU Chairman winner Peter Warui who had carded 36 points. Leading the current KGU Executives was Limuru’s David Ndungu with a score of 34 points.

NCBA Managing Director John Gachora clinched the men’s top prize after posting 38, beating Oscar Mukuria and the handicap five Will Mastamet on countback.

In the Ladies section, Lydia Otieno returned 35 to win by one point from Rita Waruinge, while Nelly Njaga was third on 33 points.

The nines went to Paul Njaga on 23 and Albert Gitonga who carded 21 points.

During the Saturday round which featured the club members, Nitin L Shah, playing off handicap 23, posted an impressive 44 points to take the overall title.

Hitten Tanna was the men winner on 40, one better than Shunsiang Chen, with Anthony Gathura on 38 coming home third.

Meanwhile, leading the ladies was Sophie Liu on 36. Marie Mugo was second on 34 after beating Harshida Shah on countback.

Sandeep Matharu emerged the best among the Juniors after posting 36 points playing off handicap four. The nines went to David Mathu and Philip Wainaina.

Chanelle Wangari in fine form

At Machakos Golf Club, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Chanelle Wangari continued her best form as she fired five over par 77 gross to claim the overall title in the Machakos Ladies Open.

Margaret Njoki, playing off handicap four, posted gross 84 to win the A division title ahead of Sarah Hoare, who fired gross 87 to finish second, with Nancy Kariuki coming home third on 89 gross.

Taking the B division title was home player Jane Kiiti with a sore of 89 gross, winning well ahead of Joan Kiengo on 94. Taking the third prize was Rehema Okal with a score of gross 95.

The C division winner was Milkah Wanjiku with 39 points, which was four points better than Caroline Jeptoo.

In the net section, Ann Kanyori clinched the A division on net 78, beating Winnie Mumbua on countback. In B division, Mercy Nderitu carded net 68 to win ahead of Julia Maina on 70.

Accountants Golf Day

At Ruiru Sports Club, George Wandera emerged the overall winner of the 2022 Accountants Golf Day tournament over the weekend after posting an excellent score of 42 points.

He beat men winner Mwangi Wahome by three points, while in second place in the men’s category was Michael Waititu on 38, same as lady winner Catherine

Wambui, who won by two points from second-placed Janet Mwangi.

In third place in the Ladies section was Sophie Mbochi on 34 points.

Taking the two nines were J.P. Muraguri and Dr Karienye on 21 and 20 points, while Ben Omondi emerged the gross winner with a score of 27 points.

Leading the Accountants was J K Muraguri with a score of 37 points, winning by a point from Christopher Kiai on 36. John Gitau and Ngumo Kingori were next on 33 points each.

For the invited guests, Michael Kiarie emerged top with a score of 37 points, while Keziah Korir was the lady guest winner on 28, as Kennedy Berenju on 38 points took the Division two title.

Taking the junior title with an impressive score of 40 points was Alex Ngugi, with James Kamiri leading the sponsors on 42 points, well ahead of Brian Nderu on 36.

In the Subsidiary events, Emmanuel Wachira and Keziah Korir won the longest drive contest, while taking home the prizes for the nearest to pin were Kefa Ngoiri and Atlanta Wamahia.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Kenya Railway Golf Club; Morning Team Golf Day sponsored by Capital Ltd, Kenchic, East Africa Cables, Morning Team Members; Overall Winner: Joe Nangah 41 Pts, Men Winner: F N Kung'u 39, Martin Nderi 38, Onyango Obiero 38, cb S.K Mwaura 38, Lady winner- Janealice Mutuota 37, Perpetual Wanjiru 37, Rosemary Omanyo 35, Gross Winner: Paul Ngugi 78 Gross. Junior Winner: Thacker Mitansh 37, Senior Winner: Timothy Ruhiu 37, Sponsors’ Guest Winner: Wilson Karanja 34, David Owino 32 Pts.