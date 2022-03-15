Edwin Mudanyi wins inaugural Savannah Tour at Muthaiga

Vet Lab Sports Club based professional Edwin Mudanyi emerged the inaugural winner of the recently launched Savannah Tour golf series at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Tuesday.

Mudanyi carded a round of four-under par 67 to beat a strong field that comprised of 35 pros and 15 top amateurs. He walked away with Sh100,000 for his exploits.

Mudanyi holed birdies at the fourth, fifth, seventh, and ninth holes with recorded bogeys at the third and sixth for a total of 34.

On the back nine, he holed birdies at the 12th, 14th and 15th holes with his only dropped shot coming at the 11th hole for a total of 33.

“I played solid. Played some very good tee shots and I made some very good birdies as well. I was anticipating a very strong competitive field and I knew that I had to play very well in order to finish in a decent position in the top 15 and I am glad on how it ended up.

This is a great initiative and we thank those who brought it up and getting it going. It is now upon us as players to honour this initiative and take it to the next level by participating in big numbers," Mudanyi said.

Meanwhile, Jastus Madoya, Erick Ooko and amateur Njoroge Kibugu tied for second position after each carded two-under par 69 and earned Sh50,000 each.

Madoya played a flawless first nine, firing a superb eagle-three at the fourth, dropped shots at the 11th and 16th holes, before closing out with a birdie at the 18th for a total of 36.

Golf Park’s Erick Ooko carded 36 on the first nine courtesy of birdies at the third, fourth and fifth holes, before bogeys at the second, eighth and ninth.

On the back nine, he carded 33 courtesy of bogeys at the 12th and 16th holes, and birdies at the 10th and 17th, before he closed with an eagle-three at the 18th.

Meanwhile, teen golfing sensation Njoroge Kibugu, the only Kenyan who made cut during the recently concluded Magical kenya Open, carded 36 on the first nine courtesy of consecutive birdies at the third and fourth holes, and a double bogey at the second.

On the back nine, he played bogey-free, holing birdies at the 13th and 17th for a total of 33.