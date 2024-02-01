EABL pump Sh25 million to Magical Kenya Ladies Open kitty

East African Breweries PLC (EABL), through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker, on Thursday announced a Sh25 million combined sponsorship for the upcoming 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO) as it seeks to reaffirm its commitment to championing women’s inclusivity in sports.

Set against the breath-taking PGA-accredited Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County from February 7 to 11, the Magical Kenya Ladies Open stands out as the only Ladies European Tour (LET)-sanctioned Ladies professional golf competition in the East and Central Africa region.

The 72-hole strokeplay event will be the season-opener in the 2024 LET calendar and will feature 108 top local and international golfers competing for the Championship trophy plus cash, at Africa's only PGA-accredited golf course. They will be battling it out for a slice of the €300,000 (Sh52.4 million) total prize money.

Speaking during EABL’s sponsorship announcement event, Jane Karuku, EABL Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director emphasised that the sponsorship is part of the company’s continued commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity in society.

"Today, as we proudly announce our sponsorship for the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open, we want to reaffirm our enduring commitment to fostering our women golfers. This sponsorship goes beyond a financial commitment: it is a testament to EABL's deep-rooted dedication to championing the cause of inclusion and diversity and therefore our support for the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a strategic move to amplify the voices and celebrate the talents of women in golf and beyond," said Karuku.

Karuku further reiterated the sponsorship’s seamless alignment with EABL's broader mission to create a society where every individual, regardless of gender, is afforded equal opportunities to thrive and excel.

“The Magical Kenya Ladies Open serves as a platform to showcase the prowess of women in sports and to inspire future generations to break barriers and pursue their dreams relentlessly, in line with the Johnnie Walker brand's ethos of progress and resilience.”

The event, which is the fourth edition in Kenya, having been held in 2019, 2022, and 2023, has attracted top lady golfers playing in the Ladies European Tour.

Among the notable participants who have signed up for the tournament are: Germany’s Alexandra Försterling, who won the 2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open and the 2023 Mallorca Ladies Open; the 2023 Amundi German Masters champion Kristýna Napoleaová from Czech Republic; 2023 MKLO runner-up Alice Hewson from England; third-place finisher April Angurasaranee from Thailand; and last year's hole-in-one sensation, Swedish Lisa Pettersson.

Kenya's own Naomi Wafula will be leading the charge for the local contingent.

U.COM Event Managing Director Dirk Glittenberg said; “We commend EABL and Johnnie Walker for their steadfast support for this tournament and we are honored to have them on board once again. EABL's dedication to promoting inclusion and diversity aligns seamlessly with the values we cherish in women's golf. We extend our sincere gratitude to the company for their continued partnership and shared vision in making the Magical Kenya Ladies Open a beacon of excellence and empowerment for lady golfers in this region.”

The tournament will be preceded by a Pro-Am event set for February 7, where Kenya’s amateur golfers will team up with the professionals for a friendly round before the main event.