Duo seal spots in Junior Open Championship

Junior golfers Chanelle Wangari and Andrew Wahome have punched their tickets to the prestigious Junior Open Championship.

The competition tees off in St. Andrews, Scotland from July 11 to 13 this year.

The duo topped the leader-board when qualifiers for the event were held last week at the Vet Lab Sports Club and will compete with golfers from over 80 countries affiliated with the Royal and Ancient.

The event, which is held biannually in the same week as The Open Championship, returns in 2022 at the Monifieth golf link course after a Covid-19 induced break.

It will comprise boys and girls aged 16 and under competing together, but from different tees.

Wangari, 15, a handicap one golfer, is one of the country's leading female golfers, who won the Windsor Ladies Open 2022 this past weekend, while Wahome 16, who plays off handicap two, was in the team that represented Kenya in the Africa Junior Golf champions in Egypt last March.

US Masters winners Patrick Reed and LGPA winner Moriya Jutanurgan are some of the well-known golfers, who have been crowned champions at the Junior Open Championship.