DStv to beam live Magical Kenya Open

MultiChoice Sunday announced that it will exclusively air the 2023 Magical Kenya Open scheduled for Muthaiga Golf Club from Thursday to Sunday via its DStv channels.

The Kenya Open, which is being staged for the second time at Muthaiga as part of the DP World Tour series, has been taking place annually since 1967, first as part of the African Safari Circuit, and later on as one of the events in the European Challenge Tour series from 1991 until it was upgraded to a full European Tour event.

According to Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya, the company is committed to ensuring Kenyans continue to enjoy unrivaled access to golfing entertainment on DStv Compact Plus and Premium packages that will air the tournament later this week.

Related Safaricom gives Sh11m to Magical Kenya Open Golf

“MultiChoice remains committed to delivering the best video entertainment experience by giving Kenya’s golfing fans access to nail-biting sporting action and up-to-the-minute updates at the Magical Kenya Open," said Matimu.

Multichoice, which has the golfing rights in Sub Saharan Africa for the European

Tour and the PGA Tour, and which has been involved in the Kenyan Open for years, has already released the Magical Kenya Open airing schedule.

This year’s European Tour, now known as the DP World Tour, includes a total of 45 events with some of the major ones being the US Masters at Augusta National (April 6 to 9), US PGA Championship (May 18 to 21), US Open (June 15 to 18) and the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in July.

DStv Family package customers can still watch content on Compact Plus package with an extended and boosted Step Up offer, while Compact customers who upgrade to Compact Plus will be upgraded to Premium, where they can experience the best of the Magical Kenya Open.

Customers who upgrade, or reconnect to the next highest package, will get a further booster to an even higher package at no additional cost. This means a step up to more channels and more entertainment!

The Magical Kenya Open comes a week after the Hero Indian Open won by Germany’s Marciel Siem with an impressive 14 under par 274 made up of rounds of 69, 70, 67 and 68 to close with a one-shot victory against fellow countryman Paul Yannik.

Siem and Yannik are among the leading players in the list of 156 expected at Muthaiga this week.