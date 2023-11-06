DP World Tour boosts JGF kitty with 24,000 golf balls

The Junior Golf Foundation Kenya (JGF) Sunday received a batch of 24,000 golf balls from DP World, the smart logistics provider and title partner of the DP World Tour.

The golf balls received are part of the DP World ‘second life’ container initiative that has been on a mission to collect used and unwanted golf balls to give back to grassroots golf and grow the game.

The professional tour balls kindly donated to JGF, have come from the European Tour group’s Challenge Tour, who wanted to support the DP World initiative with a substantial donation of balls following an event in the UK.

The golf balls, delivered through DP World’s logistics network, will go a long way in improving and supporting the standards of Junior Golf in Kenya.

They will be distributed to 30 golf clubs across the country to help in nurturing talent in Kenyan juniors starting from the age of five years old. JGF already has 47 coaches countrywide to teach juniors how to play the sport and has also distributed golf club sets to clubs around the country as training tools for the juniors to learn the game.

Speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club, Danny van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer at DP World said:

“We are delighted to be able to support the Junior Golf Foundation in Kenya and other countries who have an interest in growing and popularising the sport of golf from the grassroots all the way up to the professional level. This is just the beginning and we are proud that the 'second life' container initiative is having an impact on communities around the world in our ambition to grow the game. A huge thanks to those at the Challenge Tour for supporting a project that will benefit thousands of junior golfers in Kenya.”

Maria Grandinetti-Milton, Head of Sustainability at the European Tour group, said: “We have been supporting the DP World 'second life' container initiative for nearly two years now across the European Tour group’s various Tours, and this latest donation from the Challenge Tour will have a real impact in supporting young talent across Kenya. We want to make this great game more accessible, and the DP World programme is making great strides in doing just that across multiple continents. We already have a DP World Tour tournament in Kenya and this major donation could be a catalyst for helping more young Kenyan players tee it up in the professional ranks one day.”

On his part Ababu Namwamba, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports said, “This is part of the Government’s implementation of the bottom-up policy. This donation will help in transforming Kenya into one of the powerhouses of sport in the world. We currently have Michael Karanga ranked 83rd among amateurs in the World and such initiatives from our partners like the DP World and the European Tour will help us have more Karangas in Kenya and take the continent and the World by storm."

He said he was happy to note that those were some of the things that he agreed on with the CEO of the PGA European Tour Keith Pelley sometime in mid November last year in Dubai during the DP World Tour Championship had come true.

“Thank you very much for supporting Kenya and we look forward to many more interactions and partnerships towards growing golf in Kenya. I would also like to congratulate the four ladies who represented Kenya during the just concluded EACAAT championship in Kigali, Rwanda finishing second overall. Important to note that out of the four, two of them namely Ashley Awuor and Bianca Ngecu are both juniors and are already representing our country at that level. We are for sure in the right path and we encourage more partners like what NCBA Bank are doing with our juniors to come on board and support these over 180 juniors here today from as young as five years old fly the national flag high and even make a living out of it as professionals in the near future.’’

On her part, Junior Golf Foundation President, Regina Gachora expressed her joy and appreciation for this kind gesture.

“These balls complete our junior training program full circle as now children will have access to golf balls, golf kits and well trained coaches to grow the sport. We will be implementing a program where we give balls to the golf clubs in exchange for giving free range balls to our juniors to play with at the range.