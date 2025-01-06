Djokovic still stressed at Melbourne airport after 2022 deportation

Sydney

Novak Djokovic has admitted to still getting stressed when he gets off a plane at Melbourne airport after he was deported from Australia three years ago.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion had his visa cancelled ahead of the 2022 Australian Open following days of drama over Australia's Covid=19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

"I have to be quite frank," Djokovic said in an interview with Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper.

"The last couple of times I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration – I had a bit of trauma from three years ago.

"And some traces still stay there when I'm passing passport control, just checking out if someone from immigration zone is ­approaching.

"The person checking my passport – are they going to take me, detain me again or let me go? I must admit I have that feeling."

The Serbian returned to Melbourne Park in 2023 when the worst of the pandemic was over and won a 10th Australian Open title.

"I don't hold any resentment, to be honest," the 37-year-old added. "I don't hold a grudge. I came right away the year after ... and I won.

"My parents and whole team were there and it was actually one of the most emotional wins I've ever had considering all that I'd been through the year before."