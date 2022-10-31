Home player Shah bags Chairman's Prize at Muthaiga

Dhiren Shah, a member of both Muthaiga and Sigona Golf Club, was in his best form during the weekend’s colourful Chairman’s (Ronald Meru) Prize golf tournament where he beat a huge field of 292 players, to clinch the overall title at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

The handicap 18 Shah, a Nyeri-born player, carded an impressive net 67 during the first round on Friday, then came back on Saturday to post 37 points, for a differential of 30 points, beating veteran golfer Sam Mbori by one point.

Mbori had carded net 71 and 40 points for a differential of 31 points which however, earned him the men’s title though after beating Newton Mwangi, and Francis Irungu on countback.

Former Rugby star Evans Vitisia fired 69 nett and 37 points to win the fourth prize on 32 points. In the ladies section, Olive Njagi, a director of the club, won the first prize with 31 points, winning by six points from Florence Marangu while Nolly Patel on 38 was third.

David Ngugi beat all the other past Chairmen, to emerge the best past chairman on 38 points, same as junior winner Martin Wanyoike. It was however a tough weekend for Snehal Patel who posted 87 nett and 18 points for a differential of 69 points, to win the Best effort prize.

Winning the first round title in the tournament which attracted a host of sponsors led by NCBA Bank as platinum sponsor and Gold sponsors Kenya Airports Authority, MultiChoice and Laxton, was Ndiga Kithae with an excellent net 62, followed by James Mugambi on 68 after beating third-placed Stephen Makimei on countback.

Former Club chairman Bhavnish Chandaria took the gross title on two over par 73 gross and Eva Njukia was the lady winner with 71 nett, just a shot better than Jane Babsa Nzibo. Isaac Kamande was the best guest on 66 nett, with Abhishek Pandit taking the junior title.

Outgoing Muthaiga Golf Club chairman Ronald Meru follows the progress of his tee shot from first tee during Chairman's Prize Golf Tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club on October 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In the second round, Sammy Ng'ang'a carded 41 points to beat Adil Popat and Paul Gondi by one point. Janerose Gitari emerged the lady winner on 38 points and leading the guests was Joseph Ogidi on 41. The junior title went to Sarah Mkok on 32 points.

The outgoing chairman Ronald Meru had also invited some of the local professionals who played two rounds for a prize fund of Sh500,000 a week earlier where taking the top prize of Sh85, 000 was local pro Greg Snow with rounds of 76 and 65 while another Muthaiga player Mutahi Kibugu was second on 69, and 74 for Sh70,000.

However all the five cars which had been on offer for holes in one in five different holes courtesy of Windsor Motors, MotorHub and Ziara SEZ Autoworld returned to their respective showrooms as no golfer was accurate enough to fire in one.

Meru thanked all the sponsors for their tremendous support, and the club members for having given him the chance to serve the club as the chairman for the past two years.

Summarised results

At Karen Country Club; Lady Captain’s Prize(Martha Vincent- Winner Rose Njendu 44 pts, Elizabeth Sargeant 41 pts, Martha Vincent 39 cb Rina Hanrahan 39, Miriam Njoroge 39 pts, Gross Winner Wanjira Kireri 84, Man Winner Mugambi Kimathi (jnr) 43 pts, Michael Muhoho 42 cb Wycliffe Onyango 42 pts, Junior Winner Mumbi Gatu 42, Marya Nyambura 40 pts, Lady Guest Winner Felista Mutinda 43 pts.

At Vet Lab; King of The Paints Golf Series; Overall Winner: Parv Kavia 42 pts, Men Winner: Stephen Kamanda 40, James Kimani 39 cb Ishaan Samani, 39, Ladies Winner: Veronica Muthiani 35, Grace Waiganjo 34, Sponsor’s Guest Winner: Cyprian Bundi 41, Alex Nyaga 37 pts