Maara man to beat at Annual Karen Challenge

The hunt for points in the 2022 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series resumes at Karen Country Club on Friday, with the Annual Karen Challenge Golf tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

The 54-hole event which also counts towards the World Amateur Golf Rankings comes after the recently held Coast Open where Nyali Golf and Country Club’s William Kaguta clinched the Barry Cup.

Being held soon after the General Election, this year’s Karen Challenge which is the 17th leg in the 25-events KAGC series has attracted a star field of 93 players including the national team players who recently clinched this year’s Victoria Cup against Uganda.

Also drawn are Uganda’s Michael Alunga and Ibra Bagalana who were part of the Uganda national team for the Victoria Cup. Hosts Karen are lining up most of the club’s leading amateurs who include Allan Gacheru, Anthony Mogere, and Paul Kaguamba who will go all out to keep the trophy at home.

They will however have to beat some of the country’s giants like the on-form Dennis Maara of Limuru Country Club who three months ago became the first Kenyan amateur to qualify for next’s Magical Kenya Open after winning the Kenya Amateur Open Match Play Championship at Royal.

Maara, who has since then retained his amazing top form, went on to lead Kenya’s team to re-capture the Africa Region Four title against Uganda at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Kigo before captaining the national team to its recent Victoria Cup at his home club Limuru.

Maara will be up against his national team compatriots Adel Balala of Nyali, John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club, Sammy Mulama of Golf Park, Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga and Ruiru’s Chris Andrea.

The event, whose first round is on from Friday 11.30am, has also attracted other top amateurs like Jay Sandhu and Taimur Malik of Muthaiga and Mombasa Golf Club’s Henry Kamau.

The Karen Country Club course, one of the best courses in the East Africa region, is currently in its best condition and depending on how it is set, some very interesting scores are likely to be posted this weekend where the second and third rounds will be played on Saturday and Sunday morning respectively.

However, there will be a subsidiary event for club members who do not qualify to play in the Karen Challenge. This particular event is set for Saturday afternoon.

Down at the Coast, a field of 143 players were drawn for this year’s Kenya Navy Commander’s trophy, one of the Kenya Defence Forces Golf Association golf series.

The event being sponsored by National Bank, comes after the KDFGA Chairman’s Prize held at Thika Sports Club on August 13, while after this weekend, action in the series will swing to the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha for the Kenya Air Force Commander’s Trophy on September 3.

The last event in the series will be the Kenya Army Commander’s Trophy in October and whose venue is yet to be confirmed.