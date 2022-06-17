Defending champion Lejirmah bundled out of Match Play event

Kenya Amateur Match Play defending champion John Lejirmah was the first major casualty in the 2021 Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship which entered its match play stage Friday at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Lejirmah, from Kenya Railway Golf Club was engaged in a neck-and-neck battle in the first round with Muthaiga’s youngster Taimur Malik who eventually overpowered him at the 17th hole, to post a 2-1 victory that saw the Railway player surrender the 100 years old Match Play golf trophy.

Taimur hence booked a match with Edgar Brian while also making it to the second round was home player and one of the hot favourite this year Jay Sandhu. Sandhu who was on the first tee at 8am, had led the 36-hole qualifying event with an impressive score of seven under par 137 to lead the list of 32 qualifiers.

In the first round, Sandhu beat Willy Mastamet 4-3 while other players going through the first were juniors Mikael Kihara who beat Ruiru’s Chris Andrea 2-1 while Muthaiga’s Njoroge Kibugu scored an easy 8-7 against Amos Odongo. Also winning their matches were Ebil Omollo who beat home player Kevin Juma 5-3.

Uganda’s Ibra Bagalana beat his compatriot Joseph Kasozi 2-1, and former Muthaiga Chairman Bhavnish Chandaria won 2-1 against Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga.

Uganda’s Michael Alunga, who is based at Golf Park beat Joo Lee 4-3 while Uganda’s top amateur Joseph Cwinyaai beat Sammy Mulama 4-3 and was expected to take on Alunga in the second round.

Former Match play champion Paul Muchangi beat another former champion Isaac Makokha 2-up, with Limuru’s Dennis Maara winning 2-1 against Carl Wambasi of Vet Lab.

It was however a tough day for Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Adel Balala who had to struggle all the way to the 19th hole to knock out Joseph Gathumbi, same as James Kamenchu who knocked out Tanzania’s Jay Nathwani also at the 19th.

Also going through the first round was Kitale’s Philip Shiharsy who beat John Kamais of Nakuru 1up and Fidelis Kimanzi of Railway beat Peter Macharia 6-5.

During the afternoon second round, Jay Sandhu beat Mikael Kihara 4-3 and will now meet Ebil Omollo in the quarter-finals on Saturday where Njoroge Kibugu will meet Brian who shocked Taimur Malik with a 3-2 victory. Kibugu won 4-3 against club-mate Bhavnish Chandaria.

On the other hand, Cwinyaai beat his compatriot Michael Alunga5-4 to book a match against Limuru’s Dennis Maara who beat Paul Muchangi5-4 while Adel Balala won 3-2 to book a date with Fidelis Kimanzi in the last eight.