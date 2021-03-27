History making Wakhu a silver lining in tough European Tour

In addition to earning prize money after making the cut at the Kenya Savannah Classic and Magical Kenya Open, local professionals David Wakhu and Samuel Njoroge also received individual cash awards from Kenya Breweries Limited, the presenting sponsor of the Magical Kenya Open through its top spirit brand Johnnie Walker.

Wakhu from Golf Park, the only local player to make cut at the Savannah Classic, and Kenya Railway Golf Club's Samuel Njoroge, the only Kenyan to make the cut at the Magical Kenya Open, received Sh100,000 each.

Wakhu golfed solidly to finish in 56th place on seven under par 277. He made history for posting the lowest ever score by a Kenyan at a European Tour event in Kenya.

Kenya's David Wakhu follows his tee shot during the second round of the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic at Karen Country Club on March 24, 2021. Photo credit: Caleb Oketch | IMG Kenya

Njoroge on the other hand, finished in 77th place in the Magical Kenya Open which was staged as a European Tour event for the second time.

During its sponsorship announcement for both the Kenya Open and Savannah Classic, KBL had promised a Sh100,000 cash reward for any Kenyan player who made the cut at both events.

This was in addition to the support given to the Kenyan players to cater for their accommodation needs in the tournaments' health and safety bubble.

Speaking at the Karen Country Club, KBL Senior Brand Manager, Reserve, Catherine Maribei said: “At the beginning of both the Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic, Johnnie Walker had made a commitment to rewarding any of the Kenyan players who made the cut with an extra Sh100,000."

Commenting on the cash reward, David Wakhu said: “I would like to thank KBL for supporting all the pros. Without their sponsorship, I do not think we would have managed to cater to the demands of this event as it was too expensive for us. We are just glad that they bailed us out, and request that they continue with the same spirit."

Railway Golf Club's Samuel Njoroge in action at the Karen Country Club on March 19, 2021 during the second round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker. He carded a round of 3-under par 68, taking his total for the championship to two-under par 140; well within the cut. Photo credit: Pool | Kenya Open

On his part, Samuel Njoroge said: "I want to thank Johnnie Walker for standing with us for coming in and helping us financially across these two events. We urge them to do similar support to us next year, but importantly, to continue supporting golf in Kenya."

Njoroge ended his 2021 Magical Kenya Open campaign with a level-par 284 score, taking home €2,257 (approximately Sh293,000) in prize money. This was his first time to make a cut at a European Tour event, and his debut outing at the Kenya Open as a pro.