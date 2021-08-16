Kiiru wins Nakuru leg of NCBA Series

NCBA's Tirus Mwithiga presents trophy to David Kiiru

NCBA Group Director for Retail Banking Tirus Mwithiga (left) presents the overall winner's trophy to David Kiiru at the Nakuru Golf Club leg of the NCBA Golf Series on August 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With his one point victory, Kiiru booked himself a spot to play at the Series grand finale which will be held in December at the Karen Country Club
  • Close on his heels was fellow club mate, handicap 28 Kulveer Singh who posted 40 points to claim the winner’s spot in the Men’s category ahead of Sajiil Shah
  • In the juniors’ category, handicap 18 Charles Kamais carded a round of 38 points to emerge the winner

Handicap 12 David Kiiru was crowned the overall winner of the 11th leg in the ongoing NCBA Golf Series held at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course at the weekend.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.