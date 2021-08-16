Kiiru wins Nakuru leg of NCBA Series

Handicap 12 David Kiiru was crowned the overall winner of the 11th leg in the ongoing NCBA Golf Series held at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course at the weekend.

He carded an excellent round of 41 points, one ahead of the nearest challenger.

With his one point victory, Kiiru booked himself a spot to play at the Series grand finale which will be held in December at the Karen Country Club.

Close on his heels was fellow club mate, handicap 28 Kulveer Singh who posted 40 points to claim the winner’s spot in the Men’s category ahead of Sajiil Shah, handicap 24, who took the runner-up spot in the category with 38 points.

In the ladies’ category, handicap 26 Susan Ikua emerged the winner having finished the round with an impressive 40 points; one shy of David Kiiru – the event’s overall winner. Handicap 34 Ann Nduati returned 38 points to claim the runner-up spot in the category.

In the juniors’ category, handicap 18 Charles Kamais carded a round of 38 points to emerge the winner; while NCBA’s Rahab Thuo, at handicap 33, was the staff winner having carded an excellent round of 40 points. Among the guests, handicap 31 Elidy Wangeci was crowned the winner with 35 points.

In the Nines, Francis Kioni and S. Chege were the star players with 20 and 21 points in the first and second nines respectively.

In the subsidiary events, Club Captain Luther Kamau was the winner in the longest drive contest for men, while Eleanor Wambui was the winner in the ladies’ event. Mathew Maiyo took home the nearest to the pin award, as Leonard Mambo won the best effort award with 11 points.

The event attracted a field of 109 golfers, taking place just before the Series turns its focus to the first of two junior clinics and tournaments in the calendar. Over 1600 golfers have so far taken part in the Series across the eleven participating clubs.

Speaking at the event, Tirus Mwithiga, Group Retail Banking Director, NCBA said:

“We have had over 1,600 golfers who have participated in this Series, and we are grateful to everyone who has been a part of the tournament. We have got another eleven legs to go, and for those that who play well across the events, we will see all of them again in action at the Karen Country Club for the Series finale.”

Commenting on the Junior Golf Clinic and Tournament slated for August 23-24 at the Karen Country Club, Mwithiga noted:

“Registration for the junior event is ongoing on our website for all eligible junior players and we believe the event will be a fantastic outing for the junior golfers. The future of golf is not us: it is those juniors who will keep the fire burning.”

At Ruiru Sports Club, William Ngugi playing off handicap 18, posted 37 points on a tough day to claim the overall prize in the Three clubs and a Putter Golf tournament played on Saturday.

Ngugi however won after beating men winner Zack Muigai on count back while Joseph Mugo on 36 points was second. In the ladies section, Catherine Kamene also with a score of 37 points beat Catherine Gitonga by two points to claim the overall prize. Mary Wambui on 31 was third.