Karuma wins last NCBA Series leg at Thika

David Karuma, one of the leading golfers at Thika Sports Club carded a round of 41 points to top the leader board in the Division One during the Thika leg of the NCBA Bank 2022 Golf Series at the weekend.

The handicap 10 player shrugged off spirited competition from his namesake David Mwangi who however carded 39 points to claim the runner-up position in the category.

In the Division Two category, handicap 25 Andrew Karanja’s 41 points were enough to earn him the title though winning by a point from Kalpesh Shah.

The third division was dominated by lady golfers as Elizabeth Mocheche, playing off handicap 42, was crowned the champion having carded a round of 44 points. She beat handicap Bibiana Kariuki who had posted 35 points.

Meanwhile, Linda Kinyua carded 21 and 17 points in the first and second nine for a total of 38 points to emerge the winner among the ladies.

At the same time, Maanav Shah posted an impressive 35 points to claim bragging rights among the juniors.

In the Nines challenge, Joseph Kanyi and Veronica Wanjiku were the stars in the first and second nine respectively, having carded 25 and 22 points respectively.

In other results, Anthony Mwaura and Ann Kanyori won the Longest Drive challenge in the men and women categories respectively.

Closing the day’s awards were Shanket Shah who starred in the Nearest to the Pin challenge and William Muguima who claimed the accolades for emerging the winner among the Staff.

Speaking during the tournament, NCBA Group Director - Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga:

“As the tournament hits the homestretch, we can look back with pride on what has been achieved thus far and look forward with anticipation to what lies ahead. This is only the beginning of our journey in this sport and we have every intention of being at it for years to come,” said Mwithiga.

“This being the final qualifying tournament under the Series, it has been nothing but a great journey so far. We are grateful for the tremendous support that we have received from the golfing community across the country which has been instrumental in the success that we have had in the Series. We look forward to seeing all the amazing golfers as they compete at the Grand Finale as we bring the series to a close,” he added.

The event was the 17th tournament in the Series and featured a massive 263 golfers at the evergreen par 72 golf course.

The tournament’s Division One, Division Two, Division Three, Junior, and Ladies’ categories winners now join the list of golfers who have qualified to play at the series’ Grand Finale set for December 9 at Muthaiga Golf Club where they get to play to win a fully sponsored trip to Fan Court Golf Estate in South Africa.

At Kericho Golf Club’s par 70 course, Ben Kalya was crowned the overall winner of the third leg of the DTB ‘Bank with us’ golf tournament on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 20, the Kericho-based businessman carded an impressive 42 Stableford points to claim the title in a round that included a birdie and seven pars, beating his closest rival, Roberto D’Souza, by one point.

Roberto D’Souza was named the men’s winner in the colorful prize-giving ceremony and playing off handicap 13 carded 41 Stableford points.

In the Ladies’ category, Dr. Scarlet Muhadia from Kakamega Sports Club clinched the ladies prize with a score of 35 points.

Speaking after being declared the overall winner, Kalya said:

“I am extremely elated to scoop the overall winner award in this tournament. I woke up ready to hit the fairways having had enough time to prepare for the event. I thank my foursomes who were phenomenal and proved worthy competitors.”

DTB Group Director Sales Dr. Ken Nyakomitta said:

“DTB has been in the Kericho market for over 13 years. As a brand, we believe in providing financial inclusion in the country and especially in Kericho. Through this tournament, our customers from the region have had an opportunity to network and exchange ideas which is good for the economy.”

Summarised results

At Machakos Golf Club; Captain’s Inauguration Golf Tournament; Winner-Raphael Thyka 38 points, Francis Njeru 37, David Mwangangi 36 cb Gerald Muuo36, Lady winner- Mercy Nderitu 32, cb Lydia Obonyo 32, Guest Winner Paul Temba 40 cb Joseph Waigwa, Men winner Kennedy Maingi 42, Lady winner- Ruth Thyaka 30, Senior Winner- John Maingi 34, Junior- Jesse Okundi 18, Nines; Anthony Juma 18, Edwin Saluny 21.

At Vet Lab Sports Club- Sweet Banana Golf Day; Overall Winner: Maviji Gorasia 42 pts, Men Winner: Kenneth Kiura 39 pts, Joseph Kung’u,38, cb Nelson Nyoike 38, Ladies Winner: Veronica Muthiani 37, Jane Wokabi 35, Sponsor’s Winner: Kepha Bosire 41, Francis Musila 37, Hellen Munyara 36, Seniors Winner: Jof Otieno 43, Juniors Winner: Ishaan Samani 37, Guests Winner: Patrick Giathi 38, Gross Winner: John Odhiambo 72 gross.