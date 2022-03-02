CS Amina: Open helps promote Kenya as a golf destination

With live global broadcast coverage across four days, the Magical Kenya Open that begins Thursday at Muthaiga Golf Club, offers a great opportunity to promote Kenya as a golf destination to the world.

In a press release, Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Amina Mohamed said her ministry, in collaboration with Kenha (Kenya National Highways Authority) commissioned the construction of a golf carts bridge which allowed Kenya to comply with the DP World Tour Covid-19 protocols for the Kenya Open.

“I pass my appreciation to the Government of Kenya under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta for the immense support offered to the Ministry of Sports and the golf industry in the country,’’ said the Sports CS.

“The Government through the Sports, Arts and Social development Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage fully funded this year’s Magical Kenya Open and provided funds for the event with a prize purse of $2 million. This illustrates the government’s commitment of promoting Kenya as a sporting destination,’’ added Mohammed.

For the first time

This year, a field of 144 players will be participating in the Open which is being held at Muthaiga for the first time since 2018. Kenya, will be represented by 10 professionals and six amateurs in the tournament.

On Wednesday, Spain’s Alejandro Canizares with his amateur team of J. Macharia, E. Guda, and L. Nightingale carded an impressive score of 43 under par, to win the afternoon Pro-Am event where the team of Marcus Helligkilde, who was partnered by J. Mrena, Nazir Noordin and V. Patel finished second on 38 under par.

Thriston Lawrence, who played with Kenya Golf Union vice chairman George Gathu, junior golfer K. Wissanji and Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairman Rosemary Olonde, finished third on under par 37.