CIC Golf Series returns at Nyahururu

CIC Group Golf Series, which was suspended last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, resumes this weekend at the high altitude Nyahururu Sports Club course in Laikipia County.

This weekend’s tournament, open to golfers in Nyahururu, Nakuru and Njoro Clubs and which comes immediately after last weekend’s Tononoka Golf Day, has attracted a field of 100 players.

Speaking on the resumption of the series which marks its eighth anniversary this year, CIC Group General Manager, Marketing and Customer Experience Joseph Kamiri said:

“The weekend event provides an opportunity for golfers to compete against each other especially after a tough year with no sporting action and the unprecedented challenges brought about by Covid-19 and the containment measures required. By sponsoring this event, we are continuing with our long-standing commitment to enhance quality golfing experience in the country.’’

He added: “In addition, the event will also be an opportunity for the company to engage and interact with our key stakeholders and partners in a sporting session. Being a regional golf tournament, the event will be attracting the notable professional golfers in the country.”

During the Tononoka Golf tournament last weekend, handicap 10 golfer Moses Koskei who represents the Kenya Golf Union in Mount Kenya region, shot an impressive score of 39 points, to emerge the winner.

He however won after beating men winner Jesse Mugo and John Koskei on countback. The three and others like Simon Ngugi, one of the leading golfers at Nyahururu who won the Kenya Ports Authority three weeks ago, are expected to be battling it out for the overall title.

Meanwhile from Nyahururu, the CIC Group series will be visiting three other clubs namely Vet Lab Sports Club, Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu and Machakos Golf Club.

On the other hand, action continues at the popular Ruiru Sports Club course where over 200 players were drawn for the Delta Golf Day being sponsored by Galana Oil in conjunction with Delta Petrol.

Last weekend, the club located along the Thika Superhighway, hosted the popular July Monthly Mug which was sponsored for a record 21 years by a club member Polycarp Igathe who is currently the Group Chief Commercial Officer at Equity Bank and where Anthony Kimani emerged the overall winner with an impressive score of 40 points.

Kimani, if still in that sparkling form is likely to be the man to beat again this weekend alongside Jacob Theuri and F.N. Ndegwa, as well as some of the club’s leading players namely Ben Omondi, Frank Munyuah and Chris Andrea.

Club captain Thomas Mwaura says the course at the moment is in an excellent condition and easy to score if one stays on course. “I am inviting all the golfers to come and enjoy an exciting round of golf,’’ said Mwaura.

Down at the Coast, a record field of 180 was drawn for the Kenya Navy Commander’s Trophy. This is more than what the nine-hole course can handle, but club captain Lawrence Odhiambo says the club can manage the big entry.

“It will certainly be a busy day but we are hoping to make it a great success as we have done it before in the same event,’’ he said.