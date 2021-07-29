CIC Golf Series returns at Nyahururu

  • This weekend’s tournament, open to golfers in Nyahururu, Nakuru and Njoro Clubs and which comes immediately after last weekend’s Tononoka Golf Day, has attracted a field of 100 players
  • During the Tononoka Golf tournament last weekend, handicap 10 golfer Moses Koskei who represents the Kenya Golf Union in the Mount Kenya region, shot an impressive score of 39 points, to emerge the winner
  • Meanwhile from Nyahururu, the CIC Group series will be visiting three other clubs namely Vet Lab Sports Club, Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu and Machakos Golf Club

CIC Group Golf Series, which was suspended last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, resumes this weekend at the high altitude Nyahururu Sports Club course in Laikipia County.

