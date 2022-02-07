Chris Andrea finally claims KAGC title

Ruriru Sports Club Chris Andrea finally won a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) title after a long await.

Playing off plus three handicap, Andrea, a product of the late legendary pro Charles Farrar’s junior golf programme at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in Tanzania, beat both Michael Alunga and Ebill Omollo by two shots to claim the 2022 Mt Kenya golf Championship at Nyeri Golf Club at the weekend.

He carded 76 in the first round, but managed to post an impressive three under par 69 in the closing round for a total of 145 gross.

“In the first round I did not play well as I was still trying to get to learn more about the course. However in the second round I had to really work hard to play a better round. I am so happy to win this event, it has real motivated me to play better in the next events," said Andrea.

Alunga took the runners up position, while finishing third was Omollo. In fourth place was Kiambu’s Stephen Kiaro on 148 gross.

The first and second rounds gross awards went to Jeremiah Nanduru and Daniel Kiragu on 72 and 74, while winning the overall net title was home playe Mwangi Gathu on 143, three shots from John Mbugua on 146, and a shot further behind were Jospha Rono and James Muriithi.

The two net rounds winners were Francis Ngaru on 69 and Sam Kingori, who carded 73 nett, while taking the subsidiary title on 165 gross was Samuel Kiragu.

The following are summarised weekend golf round up results



At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Chairman’s Prize; Overall winner- Saji Shah 40 pts, Men winner- Epapra Lagat 40, cb Zafir Din 40, Dhanji Pandolia 39, Lady winner- Mary Kandu 39, Truphena Oyaro 37, Best Senior- Ijaz Sheikh 33, Junior winner- Ally Is-Haq 38, Guest winner- Shokat Mughal 34 pts