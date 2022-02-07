Chris Andrea finally claims KAGC title

  • The first and second rounds gross awards went to Jeremiah Nanduru and Daniel Kiragu on 72 and 74, while winning the overall net title was home playe Mwangi Gathu on 143, three shots from John Mbugua on 146, and a shot further behind were Jospha Rono and James Muriithi.
  • The two net rounds winners were Francis Ngaru on 69 and Sam Kingori, who carded 73 nett, while taking the subsidiary title on 165 gross was Samuel Kiragu.

Ruriru Sports Club Chris Andrea finally won a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) title after a long await.

